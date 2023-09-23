EastEnders actor Bobby Brazier reduced his father Bobby Brazier to tears with his first live dance on Strictly Come Dancing on Saturday.

Bobby and partner Dianne Buswell performed a Foxtrot to “All About You” by McFly, which not only impressed the judges, but also his father who was watching in the audience.

At the end of the routine, the camera captured Jeff who wiped tears away from his eyes.

Judge Anton Du Beke described the “beautiful” dance as his “favourite of the night”.