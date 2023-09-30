Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Every year, Strictly Come Dancing fans meet a whole new roster of contestants, but they also look forward to the return of their favourite professional dancers.

While the pros have a strong fanbase of their own, we only see a fraction of the work that stars from Giovanni Pernice to Katya Jones do on the show.

Behind the scenes, they take part in a gruelling training schedule with their partners, which can take up to 14 hours a day, and also choreograph the routines themselves.

While the BBC has never confirmed each professional dancer’s salary, it has been widely reported that each one is paid a flat fee of between £35,000 to £50,000 to appear on the show.

However, each dancer gets several opportunities to top this up, on the Strictly Come Dancing: The Professionals tour as well as in stage shows, musicals and theatre productions.

Many of the professionals take part in P&O cruise tours, which can reportedly earn as much as £90,000 in just 12 weeks.

This year, the BBC One show turns 21, and will be presented once again by the sparkling duo that is Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman.

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 airs every Saturday night from 16 September.