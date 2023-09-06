The Strictly Come Dancing crew paid tribute to professional dancer Amy Dowden during the National Television Awards as she continues her treatment for breast cancer.

The 33-year-old joined the dancers on stage as Strictly won the Talent Show award on Tuesday night.

Former contestant and new It Takes Two host Fleur East gave Amy a special mention during her award acceptance speech.

Fleur said: “Of course the Strictly professional dancers. It's extra special because we are joined by the fabulous Amy Dowden on stage who looks absolutely incredible.”

Fellow ex-contestant Tyler West said: “We love you Am, honestly.”