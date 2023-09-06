Independent TV
Showing now | Culture
00:31
Strictly Come Dancing stars pay tribute to Amy Dowden as she joins them on stage to collect National Television Award
The Strictly Come Dancing crew paid tribute to professional dancer Amy Dowden during the National Television Awards as she continues her treatment for breast cancer.
The 33-year-old joined the dancers on stage as Strictly won the Talent Show award on Tuesday night.
Former contestant and new It Takes Two host Fleur East gave Amy a special mention during her award acceptance speech.
Fleur said: “Of course the Strictly professional dancers. It's extra special because we are joined by the fabulous Amy Dowden on stage who looks absolutely incredible.”
Fellow ex-contestant Tyler West said: “We love you Am, honestly.”
Up next
07:42
Meet the Italian farmers facing the extremes of climate change
55:16
Zara Larsson on being in the ‘power of wanting to do it for yourself’
08:29
Simon Calder explores surfing and sunbreaks in beautiful Tel Aviv
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:42
Meet the Italian farmers facing the extremes of climate change
06:11
Why is Waffle House America’s late night fight club? | On The Ground
14:58
Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska’s interview with Bel Trew
02:10
What Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska wants the world to know
06:57
Sam Warburton and Andy Goode answer your Rugby World Cup questions
03:37
What to expect at the Women’s World Cup 2023
08:23
Will we see the next generation of talent at this year’s Wimbledon?
07:21
Can Mark Cavendish burnish his Tour de France legacy?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
12:18
My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights
04:57
How does El Niño affect our weather? | Decomplicated
03:47
What are storm overflows? | Decomplicated
08:59
Everything you need to know about hay fever
04:54
What is the Good Friday Agreement? | Decomplicated
13:28
Oscars 2023 Special | Binge or Bin
02:47
Oscars 2023: Who should win Best Actor and Actress?
01:33
Oscars 2023: Who should win Best Director?
02:18
Oscars 2023: Which film should win Best Picture?
03:19
Olivia Dean performs ‘Dive’ in session at Montreux Jazz Festival
02:48
NNAVY performs ‘So Much’ in session at Montreux Jazz Festival
02:45
Lily Moore performs Music Box session at Montreux Jazz Festival
08:17
Marcus Miller performs ‘Detroit’ at Montreux Jazz Festival
55:16
Zara Larsson on being in the ‘power of wanting to do it for yourself’
41:45
Why we shouldn’t use trauma to excuse all bad behaviour
00:50
One of Succession’s best characters was almost a man
01:05
Why you should never meet your heroes
08:29
Simon Calder explores surfing and sunbreaks in beautiful Tel Aviv
07:16
Simon Calder goes on a night safari in Israel’s Negev desert
05:33
Crusading knights and unparalleled sights on the coast of Türkiye
09:06
Lose yourself in Istanbul’s cultural oasis
00:21
Watch: Sunak says Labour ‘punishing’ hardworking families with Ulez
00:34
Watch: Water gushes down Skiathos road as intense rain lashes Greece
00:18
Boat ripped apart after terrifying shark attack off Australian coast
00:51
Watch: Sara Sharif’s stepmother says family has ‘gone into hiding’
01:22
Watch: Behind-the-scenes of £40m Cole Palmer’s first days at Chelsea
00:31
Mason Greenwood unveiled as Getafe player to cheering fans
00:35
Rob Burrow reveals heartbreaking wish to play rugby with his son
00:52
Golfer’s anger at driver after club snaps on way to playoff
00:21
Roads on Greek island turn to rushing rivers after intense rainfall
00:55
Spain floods: Rescuers dig car out of mud in search for missing men
00:39
Spain: Aerial footage captures partially collapsed bridge amid floods
00:59
Spain floods: Cars washed away by torrential rain in aerial footage
01:03
Amy Dowden’s message to fans as she shares positive cancer update
00:46
‘Sarah Ferguson’s breast cancer diagnosis made me go for mammogram’
00:39
Katherine Ryan says she loves husband’s ex as she shares dating tips
00:24
Ivanka Trump shares family holiday video as she returns to Instagram
04:23
Ebony Rainford-Brent MBE on the imposter syndrome epidemic
04:26
Finance coach Ellie Austin-Williams on the psychology of money
04:34
STEM campaigner Dr Anne-Marie Imafidon MBE on workplace bias
01:01
Ebony Rainford-Brent MBE on how to tackle imposter syndrome
00:30
Join the marathon journeys of the 2023 Rise Up Runners
00:53
‘It’s so important to reflect on how you’re feeling’
00:57
‘Running helps me manage stress, have headspace and time out’
00:50
‘Marathon training is hard, but life is hard’
01:16
Saudi government doesn’t ‘pay lip service’ on climate action
00:36
SGI ‘seems like a nest of harmony’, journalist says
00:48
SGI ambitions are ‘extremely high’, says Saudi climate envoy
01:08
Saudi Green Initiative aims to ‘not just preserve, but create’
01:51
Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla
02:07
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:09