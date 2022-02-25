AnnaLynne McCord’s recent Twitter post about the escalating Russia-Ukraine crisis has been widely derided online.

On Thursday (24 February), Russian president Vladimir Putin announced a “special military operation” in the east of the country. Explosions were reported shortly after his speech in the outskirts of Kharkiv, Kramatorsk, Mariupol, and capital Kiev.

Russia’s attack on Ukraine has been met with condemnation from world leaders around the globe. Countries, including the US and UK, have announced sanctions against Russia.

Multiple celebrities, including Cardi B and Stephen King, also reacted to the conflict in eastern Europe. While some of these reactions were praised for urging peace in Ukraine, others – like McCord’s and professional wrestler and actor John Cena’s – have backfired.

The 34-year-old actor, whose most notable television role was as Naomi Clark in CW’s remake of Beverly Hills 90210, addressed Putin in a two-and-a-half minute clip, reciting a spoken-word style poem, in which she says, “If I was your mother, you would have been so loved”.

“I’m so sorry that I was not your mother,” McCord recited. “If I was your mother, you would have been so loved, held in the arms of joyous light. Never would this story’s plight. The world unfurled before our eyes. A pure demise.”

The video, viewed over 15 million times since McCord uploaded it, has largely been criticised by Twitter users.

American political activist and author Saira Sameera Rao tweeted: “She binge-watched every Karen video before declaring – ‘Hold My Kombucha!’ A true white woman masterpiece.”

Connecticut-born comedian Bridget Phetasy commented on McCord’s Twitter post, writing: “Sad day for me, too. I will never make anything this funny.”

Screenrant writer Paul Shirey joked: “Why do celebs keep sending their audition tweets to Twitter?”

YouTube personality Dolan Dark tweeted: “Gal Gadot has competition.”

Several other Twitter users also compared McCord to the Wonder Woman actor whose celebrity-filled rendition of “Imagine”, posted at the outset of the Covid pandemic in March 2020, attracted similar derision.

One commented: “Just sing ‘Imagine’ next time. It’s easier than whatever this is.”

However, some lauded McCord’s intent, as another defended the actor writing: “I know it’s fun for some of you to rip people apart online, but some levity: Historically, many people around the world express their solidarity during wartime with poetry, music and performance. The arts are consoling, medicine for the soul.”

Meanwhile, Cena drew flak online after he appeared to use Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to promote his HBO series Peacemaker.

You can follow live updates on the Russia-Ukraine crisis here.