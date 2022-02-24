Ukraine-Russia news – live: Putin declares war as blasts heard across country
Explosions were heard across the country, including Kiev, after the Russian president announced the start of the war
Ukraine on Thursday said Vladimir Putin had launched a “full-scale invasion”, after the Russian president announced a “special military operation” in the east of the country.
Shortly after his televised address, explosions were reported in the outskirts of the cities of Kharkiv, Kramatorsk, Mariupol, as well as the capital Kiev.
US president Joe Biden and Boris Johnson joined other global powers in condemning Russia’s ‘unprovoked and unjustified’ attack on Ukraine as and promised to hold it “accountable”.
Inside the country, airports have been shut down temporarily and secured against potential Russian aircraft landings, while Russia has closed its own airspace around the border to civilian access for the next four months.
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said the government is introducing martial law on all territories of the state and urged citizens to stay at home as much as possible.
Russian ground forces cross into Ukraine
Russian ground forces have now crossed into Ukraine, AFP news agency is reporting.
'World is with us', says Ukraine's president
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky tweeted that he is continuing negotiations with the world leader.
“I continue negotiations with the leaders. Received support from the Emir of Qatar," he wrote.
"The world is with us".
World leaders condemn Russia’s ‘unprovoked’ invasion
The world watched events unfold with shock and horror after Russian president Vladimir Putin announced the start of a “military operation” against Ukraine on Thursday.
Leaders across the world condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine and Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg said: “Nato Allies will meet to address Russia’s renewed aggression".
Maroosha Muzaffar has more.
US Embassy in Kiev asks Americans to 'shelter in place'
The United States Embassy in Kiev has advised Americans in Ukraine to "shelter in place" amid reports of Russian attacks on targets in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Odesa, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Mariupol.
"If you hear a loud explosion or if sirens are activated, immediately seek cover," it tweeted.
Ukrainian Air defences are neutralised, alleges Russia
The Russian defence ministry has alleged that Ukrainian air defences have been "neutralised".
"The military infrastructure of Ukrainian military air forces has been taken out of action", the statement from the ministry read.
It added that the “information in foreign media about a Russian plane allegedly being shot down is not true.”.
'Ukraine will defend itself', says foreign minister
Addressing Ukrainians around the world, foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba urged them to call on governments to "act immediately" against Russia's invasion.
"Putin attacked, but no one is running away. Army, diplomats, everyone is working. Ukraine fights. Ukraine will defend itself. Ukraine will win," he wrote on Twitter.
Lawmakers ask Biden to seek Congress’ approval before sending troops
Forty-three US lawmakers from both sides of the aisle have sent a letter to president Joe Biden asking him to seek congressional approval before sending troops to Ukraine.
In their letter on Tuesday, the lawmakers said: “To date, you have rejected calls to station US armed forces in Ukraine, stating such an effort is “not on the table”.
Sravasti Dasgupta has more.
European Council president calls on Putin to ‘stop this war'
Charles Michel, the president of the European Council, has called on Vladimir Putin to “stop this war immediately”.
Mr Michel said he had spoken with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy and condemned Russia’s “unjustified large scale military aggression”.
“Today both the European Council and G7 leaders will meet to agree on further steps against Russia’s illegal acts and in support of Ukraine,” he tweeted.
“I call on President Putin to stop this war immediately.”
Russia moving military gear from Crimea
The Ukrainian military said Russia is moving military equipment into the country from Crimea, which was annexed by Moscow in 2014.
According to local media, the border guards said Ukraine is under attack along Russia and Belarus borders.
Ukraine president declares martial law
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has declared martial law across the country following the Russian invasion and said the country would “defeat everyone”.
“We are working. The army is working,” he said.
“Don’t panic. We are strong. We are ready for everything. We will defeat everyone. Because we are Ukraine.”
David Harding reports.
