Why did Anne Robinson leave Countdown and who is her replacement?

Anne Robinson has presented her final episode as the host of Countdown.

Fans were shocked to learn that Wednesday’s episode (13 July) was the broadcaster’s last-ever turn fronting the Channel 4 game show given the episode featured no mention of it.

Robinson’s tenure as host of Countdown has lasted only a year. It was announced in February 2021 that she would become the show’s first main female presenter.

In June 2021, she took over from former The Apprentice star Nick Hewer who had presented the game show for almost 10 years.

Why did Anne Robinson leave Countdown?

Robinson announced her departure from the series in May, stating that she’d had a “blast” but had stayed “longer than [she] signed up for”.

She said it was time for an “older woman to take the reins”.

"I have grandchildren, a large garden and a home in New York, all deserving more of my attention," she said.

Who will replace Anne Robinson?

In May, Channel 4 revealed that Colin Murray would serve as temporary host of the series when Robinson stepped down.

The Northern Irish broadcaster hosted his first episode of the show on Thursday (14 July). He is due to continue hosting the gameshow until the end of the year.

A permanent host is yet to be announced.

Murray is best known for hosting BBC Two’s Match of the Day 2 and shows on BBC Radio 5 Live.