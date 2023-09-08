Celebrity Hunted star Anneka Rice jokingly offers police tips in fugitive hunt

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Anneka Rice has jokingly offered police tips in finding escaped prisoner Daniel Abed Khalife due to her appearance on Channel 4’s Celebrity Hunted.

On Thursday (7 September) night, police officers combed Richmond Park in London in search of the fugitive ex-soldier who escaped from HMP Wandsworth on Wednesday (6 September). You can follow The Independent’s live blog for updates.

The location caught the attention of TV stalwart and radio broadcaster Rice, who shared a tongue-in-cheek “note for police” on Twitter/X. Back in 2017, the 64-year-old hid out in Richmond Park while appearing on reality show Celebrity Hunted.

“Note for police!” Rice tweeted on Friday (8 September), alongside a photo of herself wearing a large backpack. “On Celebrity Hunted I hid in Richmond Park. Then a stranger drove me to the south coast.

“I hid under a large bass guitar at Dire Straits’ John Illsley’s house. Then he took me in his speed boat to the Isle of Wight where I hid under some garlic. You’re very welcome.”

A star-studded version of the Channel 4 show Hunted, Celebrity Hunted sees a group of stars pair up before heading out on the run. They must survive 14 days in hiding, with their movements being tracked by an elite team of hunters who are looking to catch them.

Rice appeared on the first series of the show, alongside other celebrities including Made in Chelsea’s Jamie Laing and Spencer Matthews.

Rice has also appeared on programmes such as Wish You Were Here, Celebrity Mastermind, a celebrity special of Come Dine With Me and QI.

She became a household name after landing her first major TV job on Channel 4’s game show Treasure Hunt in 1982 as a “skyrunner” clad in brightly coloured jumpsuits, racing across the country to solve cryptic clues.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £6.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

In 1989, she launched her own series, Challenge Anneka, which began life as a one-off stunt for Children in Need in 1987 before becoming a regular fixture in the TV schedule until 1995.

Additional reporting by Press Association.