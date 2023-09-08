Daniel Khalife – live: Escaped prisoner ‘absolutely’ may have left country already amid calls for prison to be shut down
National manhunt continues for former soldier after escape on Wednesday
Daniel Khalife escaped from HMP Wandsworth
Police say it is “absolutely possible” that Daniel Khalife has already left the country, or that he had outside help to escape prison, as the search for the fugitive terror suspect enters its third day.
Met Police counter-terrorism commander Dominic Murphy said he was keeping an “open mind” as to whether Khalife had received support from somebody to escape prison and whether he had managed to leave the country. Ports and airports were put on high alert in the hours after Khalife’s disappearance.
An intelligence official told The Independent on Thursday that “all the indications are that this was an orchestrated job and not an opportunistic escape”.
“It is almost certain that he had some inside help from the prison.”Meanwhile, the chief inspector of prisons has called for the closure of Wandsworth prison after Khalife, who is accused of planting fake bombs at a military base before he allegedly “graduated” to attempted spying for Iran, succeeded in escaping by clinging onto a delivery van.
Charlie Taylor said the building was “not a suitable prison” as reports emerge of staff shortages and “chaos” at the Category B jail.
It comes as justice secretary Alex Chalk said “no stone must be left unturned” to uncover how Khalife escaped.
Police reveal route of lorry Daniel Khalife used to escape
The Metropolitan Police have released the route of a delivery lorry to which they believe Daniel Khalife strapped himself as part of his escape from prison.
More than 150 officers and staff have been working around the clock to try to apprehend Khalife, 21, the force said.
The police said a nationwide alert has been issued for the former soldier, leading to increased security at ports and borders.
But so far there have not been any confirmed sightings.
Report:
Route of lorry to which police believe Daniel Khalife strapped himself
More than 150 officers and staff have been working around the clock to apprehend Khalife, the Met Police said.
Security official tells The Independent the escape was ‘orchestrated not opportunistic’ – as it’s revealed inmate was questioned over spying for Iran.
Kim Sengupta and Amy-Clare Martin report:
Justice secretary confirms independent investigation in Khalife’s escape
The Justice Secretary confirmed an independent investigation will take place following Khalife’s escape.
Alex Chalk told MPs two urgent reviews would also take place regarding the categorisation and placement of all HMP Wandsworth prisoners and all those in custody charged with terrorism offences.
Wandsworth prison’s performance was rated a “serious concern” and watchdogs had issued a string of warnings about the jail in the past year before Khalife escaped.
Chief Inspector of Prisons Charlie Taylor told the PA news agency staff shortages are “the source of many problems” at the prison and later said that “in an ideal world” Wandsworth would be shut.
Timeline of Khalife’s escape
Daniel Khalife went missing in his cook’s uniform from HMP Wandsworth on Wednesday, prompting extra security checks at major transport hubs.
The lorry Khalife is believed to have strapped himself to left HMP Wandsworth at 7.32am on Wednesday.
He was declared missing at 7.50am.
Police were notified at 8.15am.
The lorry was stopped on Upper Richmond Road, near to the junction of Carlton Drive, at 8.37am.
While no trace of Khalife was found inside the van, strappings were discovered which suggested he had been clinging on to its underside as it was exiting the prison gates.
Police have ‘no confirmed sightings’
In a press briefing on Thursday, Dominic Murphy said that there have not been any confirmed sightings of Daniel Khalife.
“This was a really busy area of London and we’ve had no confirmed sightings in any of that information, which is a little unusual, and perhaps testament to Daniel Khalife‘s ingenuity in his escape and some of his movements after his escape.
“He was a trained soldier - so ultimately he has skills that perhaps some sections of the public don’t have.
“He’s a very resourceful individual, clearly, and our experience of him shows that, so nothing is off the table with him at the moment.”
Police keeping ‘open mind’ on whether escaped terror suspect has left country
Police have refused to rule out that Daniel Khalife has left the country, or that he had outside help to escape prison, as the search for the fugitive terror suspect enters its third day.
Former soldier Khalife, who according to reports is accused of gathering information for Iran, went missing in his cook’s uniform from HMP Wandsworth on Wednesday, prompting extra security checks at major transport hubs.
Strapping was found on the underside of a Bidfood delivery vehicle which police stopped just over an hour after it left the prison, with officers suggesting Khalife held on to the underside of the lorry to escape.
His disappearance has prompted questions over staffing levels at HMP Wandsworth and why he was being held in a Category B prison.
The Metropolitan Police’s counter-terrorism commander said it is “testament to the ingenuity” of the 21-year-old that there have been no confirmed sightings since he escaped prison.
Dominic Murphy said he was keeping an “open mind” as to whether Khalife had received support from somebody to escape prison and whether he had managed to leave the country.
He said more than 150 investigators and police staff from counter terrorism command were working in London on the investigation and officers had received more than 50 calls from the public which had provided “some really valuable lines of inquiry”.
Video: Ben Shephard accuses MP of ‘trying to score political points’ in terror suspect hunt
This is the moment Good Morning Britain host Ben Shephard accused Conservative minister Michelle Donelan of trying to score political points in the hunt for a terror suspect.
Will a royal commission looking at the criminal justice system be launched?
A royal commission looking into the criminal justice system was promised in the Conservative Party’s manifesto ahead of winning the 2019 general election.
Ministers are facing growing calls to urgently honour this pledge after Daniel Khalife’s escape.
Prison officers’ union the POA called for an “urgent” royal commission in the wake of the incident, saying that, without one, problems are “just going to get worse”.
So far the Government has been unable to say what recent progress has been made to honour the commitment.
How did Daniel Khalife escape prison?
Our video from Thursday explains how Daniel Khalife was able to make a quick exit from HMP Wandsworth.
Intelligence sources have said it is “almost certain” a terror suspect who escaped from a prison while strapped to the bottom of a food delivery truck had inside help to flee.
A nationwide manhunt is underway after former soldier Daniel Abed Khalife, 21, fled HMP Wandsworth wearing a chef’s uniform on Wednesday morning.
Khalife, who is accused of planting fake bombs at a military base, allegedly “graduated” to attempted spying for Iran, The Independent understands, as the hunt continues to stop him fleeing the country.
“All the indications are that this was an orchestrated job and not an opportunistic escape. It is almost certain that he had some inside help from the prison,” the intelligence official said.
Police have not divulged their theories on this or whether there is any evidence to suggest this, but it will form part of their investigation.
No-one has been arrested or interviewed under caution in connection with the incident.