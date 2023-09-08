✕ Close Daniel Khalife escaped from HMP Wandsworth

Police say it is “absolutely possible” that Daniel Khalife has already left the country, or that he had outside help to escape prison, as the search for the fugitive terror suspect enters its third day.

Met Police counter-terrorism commander Dominic Murphy said he was keeping an “open mind” as to whether Khalife had received support from somebody to escape prison and whether he had managed to leave the country. Ports and airports were put on high alert in the hours after Khalife’s disappearance.

An intelligence official told The Independent on Thursday that “all the indications are that this was an orchestrated job and not an opportunistic escape”.

“It is almost certain that he had some inside help from the prison.”Meanwhile, the chief inspector of prisons has called for the closure of Wandsworth prison after Khalife, who is accused of planting fake bombs at a military base before he allegedly “graduated” to attempted spying for Iran, succeeded in escaping by clinging onto a delivery van.

Charlie Taylor said the building was “not a suitable prison” as reports emerge of staff shortages and “chaos” at the Category B jail.

It comes as justice secretary Alex Chalk said “no stone must be left unturned” to uncover how Khalife escaped.