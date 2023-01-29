Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Runaways and 24 star Annie Wersching has died aged 45.

Wersching, who played FBI agent Renee Walker in Fox drama 24, died on Sunday (29 January) from cancer, her publicist told The Associated Press. The type of cancer was not specified.

Her husband, actor Stephen Full, said in a statement to Deadline that “there is a cavernous hole in the soul of this family today”.

He continued: “But [Wersching] left us the tools to fill it. She found wonder in the simplest moment. She didn’t require music to dance. She taught us not to wait for adventure to find you. ‘Go find it. It’s everywhere.’ And find it we shall.

“As I drove our boys, the true loves of her life, down the winding driveway and street, she would yell BYE! until we were out of earshot and into the world. I can still hear it ringing. Bye my Buddie. ‘I love you little family…’”

Born and raised in St Louis, Missouri, Wersching appeared on dozens of television shows over the course of her two-decade career.

Her first credit was in Star Trek: Enterprise in 2002, with subsequent recurring roles in 24, Bosch, The Vampire Diaries, Marvel’s Runaways and The Rookie.

She was diagnosed with cancer in the summer of 2020, but continued working. Her final role came last year in the second season of Star Trek: Picard, two decades after she first appeared in the Star Trek franchise.

Wersching in September 2021 (Getty Images)

Away from television, Wersching provided the voice and motion capture performance for the character of Tess in critically acclaimed video game The Last of Us.

The Last of Us creator Neil Druckmann wrote on Twitter: “We just lost a beautiful artist and human being. My heart is shattered. Thoughts are with her loved ones.”

Director and producer of 24, John Cassar, told Deadline: “My heart is broken in more pieces than I can count. Annie came into my world with an open heart and a contagious smile. Brandishing such talent, she took my breath away.

“Annie became more than a workmate, she became a real friend to me, my family and every cast and crew member that worked with her. She’ll be truly missed by them and the fans she always found time to interact with. Annie you’ll be missed, you left your mark, and we’re all the better for it.”

Abigail Spencer, who appeared with Wersching on the sci-fi series Timeless, tweeted: “We love you Annie Wersching. You will be deeply missed.”

She is survived by her husband and three sons: Freddie, 12, Ozzie, nine, and Archie, four. A GoFundMe has been set up for the family here.

Additional reporting by Associated Press