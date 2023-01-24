Ant and Dec extend contract with ITV in deal thought to be ‘worth £30m’

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

ITV darlings Ant and Dec have extended their contract with the broadcaster for another three years, in a deal thought to be worth upwards of £30m.

The new deal takes Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly up to 25 years exclusively with ITV.

In 2023, they will present shows from Ant & Dec’s Limitless Win and Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway to Britain’s Got Talent and I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

For the first time, there is also an All-Stars version of I’m a Celebrity on the way.

The Newcastle presenters, each of whom have an estimated net worth of £62m, started out as actors in the CBBC kids series Byker Grove in the 1980s.

Off the back of that show, the duo briefly performed together as pop musicians PJ and Duncan, the names of their characters from the series.

Across their careers, they have won 43 National Television Awards and 18 Bafta Television Awards.

ITV’s managing director for media and entertainment Kevin Lygo said: “The world of television and streaming is always a much brighter place with Ant and Dec at the centre of it, and we look forward to continuing our successful working relationship with them across the next three years.”

McPartlin said: “We’re so lucky to host the best entertainment shows in the world. We absolutely love our shows, and we are both extremely happy and very excited to extend our relationship with ITV for another three years.”

Donnelly joked: “We can’t believe we are reaching 25 years exclusively with ITV. Especially as we are both only turning 30 this year.”

Ant and Dec (ITV/Shutterstock)

The pair have presented side by side for decades, hardly ever making any television appearances alone. But in 2018, after McPartlin was involved in a car crash in London and arrested on suspicion of drink-driving, he announced he would be taking a break from television presenting duties until 2019.

While McPartlin was in rehab having treatment for addiction issues, Donnelly presented the last few episodes of that series of Saturday Night Takeaway solo, and hosted I’m a Celebrity with Holly Willoughby instead.

In January 2019, McPartlin returned to his television duties alongside Donnelly at the Britain’s Got Talent auditions.