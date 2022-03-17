Arnold Schwarzenegger has spoken out amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

On Thursday (17 March), the actor shared a nine-minute video in which urged Russian citizens and military members to hear “the truth” and attempted to dispel misinformation from the Russian government that the purpose of their invasion was to “denazify Ukraine”.

The actor, 74, said: “The strength and the heart of the Russian people have always inspired me. That is why I hope that you will let me tell you the truth about the war in Ukraine and what is happening there.

“No one likes to hear something critical of their government, I understand that. But as a longtime friend of the Russian people, I hope that you will hear what I have to say.”

The bodybuilder told an anecdote about his admiration for Yuri Petrovich Vlasov, a champion weightlifter from Russia.

He described how his father Gustav Schwarzenegger, a member of the Nazi party who served in the Second World War, told him to take down a poster of Vlasov that was in his room and “find a German or Austrian hero” instead.

He said: “But I did not take down the photograph, because it didn’t matter to me what flag Yuri Vlasov carried.”

Schwarzenegger added: “[My father] was injured at Leningrad and the Nazi army he was part of did vicious harm to the great city and to its brave people.

“When my father arrived in Leningrad, he was all pumped up on the lies of his government…

“When he left Leningrad, he was broken – physically and mentally. He lived the rest of his life in pain. Pain from a broken back, pain from the shrapnel that always reminded him of those terrible years. And pain from the guilt that he felt.

“To the Russian soldiers listening to this broadcast, you already know much of the truth that I’m speaking. You’ve seen it in your own eyes. I don’t want you to be broken like my father.”

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Schwarzenegger’s post also included videos and images of refugees attempting to escape Ukraine, and families making their tearful goodbyes.

Read updates on the Russia-Ukraine conflict here.

The Independent has a proud history of campaigning for the rights of the most vulnerable, and we first ran our Refugees Welcome campaign during the war in Syria in 2015. Now, as we renew our campaign and launch this petition in the wake of the unfolding Ukrainian crisis, we are calling on the government to go further and faster to ensure help is delivered. To find out more about our Refugees Welcome campaign, click here. To sign the petition click here. If you would like to donate then please click here for our GoFundMe page.