Ukraine news – live: Search for theatre bomb survivors as Truss says ‘strong evidence’ Putin a war criminal
Ukrainian resistance remains staunch and well-coordinated, says British intelligence
Britain said on Thursday there was “very, very strong evidence” of war crimes being committed in Ukraine and that Vladimir Putin was behind them.
US President Joe Biden on Wednesday called the Russian president a war criminal in comments the Kremlin said were “unforgivable”. Asked if Britain was prepared to echo those remarks, foreign secretary Liz Truss told BBC radio:
“There’s very, very strong evidence that war crimes have been committed and that Vladimir Putin is behind them.”
Meanwhile, rescuers are searching for survivors after a Russian bombardment tore through a theatre sheltering thousands of civilians in Mariupol, leaving many buried under burning rubble.
It comes as Ukraine and Russia have made significant progress on a 15-point peace plan that would mean Kyiv declares neutrality and accepts limits to its armed forces, reports say today.
Ukraine would have to pledge that it would not join Nato, and promise not to host military bases from allies such as the US and UK, according to the Financial Times. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said peace talks between the two sides were continuing on Thursday.
Russian journalists are quitting state-run media after editor flashed anti-war sign live on air
Several high-profile journalists employed by Russian state media have resigned following the dramatic anti-war protest carried out by a producer live on air on one of the country’s state-run channels earlier this week.
Marina Ovsyannikova, an editor for state-run broadcaster Channel One, flashed an anti-war sign that said “Stop the war!” and interrupted the broadcast by saying “They’re lying to you here” live on TV.
Now other journalists are taking action. Zhanna Agalakova, Ms Ovsyannikova’s Channel one colleague, has resigned as Paris correspondent after being employed by the state-run channel since 1999. Her resignation, which she termed “freedom”, will be effective from Friday.
Shweta Sharma reports.
Russian journalists are quitting state-run media after editor’s anti-war protest
Journalists from RT, NTV and Channel One have all resigned
‘I feel shame’: Fleeing abroad after Putin’s war, Russian exiles see no future at home
Russians who fled urgently after Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine and crackdown at home are unsure if they will ever return, and what their nation may look like, reports Borzou Daragahi in Istanbul.
Olga Smirnova: Russian ballerina leaves for Netherlands after denouncing war
Leading Russian ballerina Olga Smirnova has quit the famed Bolshoi ballet company in Moscow after denouncing the war in Ukraine and is moving to the Netherlands join the Dutch National Ballet.
The 30-year-old said last week that she was “against this war with every fibre of my soul”.
The director of the Dutch National Ballet said it was pleased to welcome “such an inspiring dancer”.
Namita Singh has the details.
German records 187,428 refugees from Ukraine
German police have recorded 187,428 refugees from Ukraine as having arrived in the country as of Thursday, the Interior Ministry tweeted.
“Most of them are women, children and old people,” it added.
Many people in Russia are showing themselves to be ‘traitors’, say Kremlin
The Kremlin said on Thursday that many people in Russia were showing themselves to be “traitors”.
Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov made the comments a day after Vladimir Putin delivered a stark warning to Russians that the west was trying to “dismember” Russia and wanted to use as a “fifth column” to destroy the country.
“In such difficult times...many people show their true colours. Very many people are showing themselves, as we say in Russian, to be traitors,” Mr Peskov told reporters on a conference call.
He was asked about the Russian president’s remark that Russia would undergo a natural and necessary “self-cleansing” as people were able to “distinguish the true patriots from the scum and the traitors”.
Mr Peskov said: “They vanish from our lives themselves. Some people are leaving their posts, some are leaving their active work life, some leave the country and move to other countries. That is how this cleansing happens.”
Read more of Mr Putin’s comments on Wednesday below:
Evacuees escape from besieged city of Mariupol
Government investigating yachts linked to Russian oligarchs, says Grant Shapps as 10 ships ‘turned away’
Boris Johnson’s government is now investigating yachts linked to Russian oligarchs currently moored in the UK, the transport secretary has said.
Grant Shapps told MPs they were now blocked from leaving, and revealed that 10 Moscow-linked ships had been turned away as part of a ban on Russian vessels in British waters.
The cabinet minister said investigations into a “small number” of luxury yachts was part of ongoing action to “clamp down on Russian interests in the UK”.
Adam Forrest reports.
Government investigating yachts linked to Russian oligarchs, says Grant Shapps
‘Small number’ of luxury vessels blocked from leaving
Pictured: firefighters search residential building in Kyiv after Russian bombing
Russia-ally Uzbekistan calls for peaceful solution to conflict
Uzbekistan called on Thursday for a diplomatic resolution of the conflict in Ukraine and said the “violence must stop immediately”.
In the strongest anti-war statement to come from Russia’s former Soviet allies so far, Uzbek foreign minister Abdulaziz Kamilov told parliament that while Tashkent wanted to maintain good relations with both Moscow and Kyiv, it opposed the war.
“First, Uzbekistan is seriously concerned by the situation around Ukraine,” he said.
“Second, we are the proponents of finding a peaceful solution to this situation and resolving the conflict through political and diplomatic means. But in order to do that, first of all, hostilities and violence must stop immediately.”
Uzbekistan’s economy relies heavily on exports to Russia as well as remittances from Uzbeks working in Russia. It became an observer in a Russia-led economic bloc in 2020, although it has stayed out of a similar post-Soviet military bloc.
None of Russia’s other Central Asian allies that were in the old Moscow-dominated Soviet Union has backed the invasion either, although they have been less straightforward in speaking against it.
Both Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan have said they would provide humanitarian aid to Ukraine.
