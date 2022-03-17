✕ Close Related video: Biden calls Putin a ‘war criminal’

Britain said on Thursday there was “very, very strong evidence” of war crimes being committed in Ukraine and that Vladimir Putin was behind them.

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday called the Russian president a war criminal in comments the Kremlin said were “unforgivable”. Asked if Britain was prepared to echo those remarks, foreign secretary Liz Truss told BBC radio:

“There’s very, very strong evidence that war crimes have been committed and that Vladimir Putin is behind them.”

Meanwhile, rescuers are searching for survivors after a Russian bombardment tore through a theatre sheltering thousands of civilians in Mariupol, leaving many buried under burning rubble.

It comes as Ukraine and Russia have made significant progress on a 15-point peace plan that would mean Kyiv declares neutrality and accepts limits to its armed forces, reports say today.

Ukraine would have to pledge that it would not join Nato, and promise not to host military bases from allies such as the US and UK, according to the Financial Times. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said peace talks between the two sides were continuing on Thursday.