Arthur fans get nostalgic as popular cartoon is cancelled after 25 years

2022 will see the end of the show

Sam Moore
Wednesday 28 July 2021 19:32
The long-running children’s cartoon Arthur is coming to an end, and fans are sharing their memories of the show on social media.

The series has already finished animating and recording its final episodes.

The show’s executive producer, Carol Greenwald, confirmed in a statement: “In the winter of 2022, the 25th and final season of Arthur will debut.”

When the news broke across Twitter, Arthur received overwhelming support from fans – many of whom suggested they in shock at the idea of it ending.

One user commented: “Apparently PBS cancelled Arthur please nobody speak to me for the next 3 weeks.”

A number of fans also posted memes from the show that have become popular on social media in recent years.

Original creator, Kathy Waugh, opined on the decision to end the show: “I think PBS made a mistake, and I think Arthur should come back and I’m know I’m not alone in thinking they made a mistake.”

During its time on-air, Arthur drew critical acclaim for screening stories that tackled important subjects, such as inclusion and equality.

It is the second-longest-running show in America, behind The Simpsons.

