Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Arthur the cartoon aardvark is getting his own podcast months after final show aired

‘The Arthur Podcast’ launches on 20 October

Tom Murray
Thursday 06 October 2022 18:01
Comments
Classic children’s cartoon Arthur ends after 25 years

It’s a long-running joke that everyone has a podcast these days.

Well, now even Arthur, the anthropomorphic cartoon aardvark has one.

The Arthur Podcast was officially announced by PBS Kids on Thursday (6 October). Season one of the show will feature eight episodes released weekly on all major podcast platforms starting 20 October.

The announcement was accompanied by a video short featuring Arthur setting up his podcast with the help of DW.

The news comes after the Arthur TV series ended earlier this year after a 25-year run.

Recommended

“It’s been so fun to help Arthur make his new podcast,” said Carol Greenwald, senior executive producer for GBH Kids, per Variety. “He, DW, and Buster has done a great job sharing their adventures – and the podcast platform will allow us to reach new audiences as well as reconnect longtime fans to many of our classic stories.”

Added Ben Strouse, CEO of Gen-Z Media, “We hope the podcast version provides kids as well as those of us who have grown up with the iconic show an important new way to enjoy these wonderful and relatable stories.”

According to Variety, fans will be able to submit responses to “Arthur’s Inbox” on the PBS Kids for Parents website, to be potentially included in future episodes.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in