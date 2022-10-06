Arthur the cartoon aardvark is getting his own podcast months after final show aired
‘The Arthur Podcast’ launches on 20 October
It’s a long-running joke that everyone has a podcast these days.
Well, now even Arthur, the anthropomorphic cartoon aardvark has one.
The Arthur Podcast was officially announced by PBS Kids on Thursday (6 October). Season one of the show will feature eight episodes released weekly on all major podcast platforms starting 20 October.
The announcement was accompanied by a video short featuring Arthur setting up his podcast with the help of DW.
The news comes after the Arthur TV series ended earlier this year after a 25-year run.
“It’s been so fun to help Arthur make his new podcast,” said Carol Greenwald, senior executive producer for GBH Kids, per Variety. “He, DW, and Buster has done a great job sharing their adventures – and the podcast platform will allow us to reach new audiences as well as reconnect longtime fans to many of our classic stories.”
Added Ben Strouse, CEO of Gen-Z Media, “We hope the podcast version provides kids as well as those of us who have grown up with the iconic show an important new way to enjoy these wonderful and relatable stories.”
According to Variety, fans will be able to submit responses to “Arthur’s Inbox” on the PBS Kids for Parents website, to be potentially included in future episodes.
