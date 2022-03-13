Ashley Walters has reflected on his friendship and working relationship with Noel Clarke, saying the pair “butted heads a lot”.

Last year, Clarke was accused of sexual harassment and misconduct by 20 women.

As a result, his TV show Bulletproof – which Walters co-starred in – was cancelled and he was removed from his production company, Unstoppable Film and TV.

Clarke has denied any wrongdoing but apologised for his behaviour and said he would seek professional help.

In a new interview with The Guardian, Walters said: “My relationship with Noel has always been… different. We became friends while doing that show [Bulletproof]. We weren’t friends before. And not for any of the reasons that he has been accused of, but he’s just always been a difficult person.

“He’s notoriously a bullish businessman – and has that reputation. And we butted heads a lot throughout that experience, but I learned to love him over that period of time, and we developed a really close relationship.”

He said he did not know about Clarke’s misconduct until the allegations came to light. “I just didn’t see any of it,” he said. “Whether that makes me a bit naive or stupid or whatever, I don’t know. But my first instinct was to question myself: ‘How could you let this happen? Where were you?’ Because I just wouldn’t be able to stomach any of that.”

After the accusations became public, Walters posted on Instagram that he was “in shock and saddened” and said “sexual harassment, abuse and bullying have no place in our industry”.

He has now said that he received a negative response to his post, with many angry that he “left [Noel] in the lurch”.

Walters said: “But my stance was, ‘Look, I don’t know whether he’s guilty or innocent, but I don’t like any of it and I don’t condone any of that stuff.’ And I side with the women.

“Obviously, there’s a thing where women are scared to tell their story, so I applaud them for being brave enough to do this.”

Bafta recently announced that it will not give out any special awards at its Film and Game 2022 ceremonies.

Last year, Clarke received the special prize for Outstanding Contribution to Cinema at the 2021 film awards.

While Bafta suspended Clarke, it was claimed in the original report that it had been told about the allegations before the show and had continued to reward Clarke for his work anyway.

Bafta did not dispute that it had received “anonymous emails and reports of allegations via intermediaries”, but said that “no evidence was provided” that would allow an investigation to take place.

Walters can next be seen in the second series of the revived drama Top Boy, out on Netflix on 18 March.

If you have been raped or sexually assaulted, you can contact your nearest Rape Crisis organisation for specialist, independent and confidential support. For more information, visit their website here.