Asim Chaudhry has backed The Independent’s campaign for a general election.

The People Just Do Nothing actor, who has been a vocal critic of the Tories in recent months, told The Independent: “General election now! Yes!”

Reacting to news of Rishi Sunak becoming the UK’s third prime minister in three months, he said: “I don’t think Rishi would do well in a general election.

“I wasn’t shocked when I heard that LBC interview where a racist man was claiming that ‘Rishi isn’t even British!’

“In some ways I pity Rishi, he will never be Asian enough for the average Asian person and he’ll never be ‘British’ enough for the right-wing bigots.”

Almost 400,000 people have signed The Independent’s campaign petition for a general election.

Chaudhry also talked about how he doesn’t feel that Sunak represents him, calling his wealth “obscene” and saying: “This isn’t representation, this is Rishi winning by default after no one else was competent.”

Read more about Chaudhry’s stance on the Conservative government, and about how his comedy creation Chabuddy G is based on his father, in our interview with him from earlier this year.

Sunak’s victory was announced after Boris Johnson quit the Tory leadership race on Sunday night (23 October) and Penny Mordaunt dropped out minutes before the deadline to go on the ballot on Monday.

The leadership race was triggered by Liz Truss’s resignation last week, after she was prime minister for just a month and a half. She had succeeded Boris Johnson, who stood down after, among many other issues, Partygate and the Chris Pincher affair.

The former chancellor said he was “humbled and honoured” to take over from Truss as prime minister, in his first public address since taking the Tory leadership.

Speaking ahead of his formal appointment by King Charles – which could take place as soon as tomorrow – Sunak said: “It is the greatest privilege of my life to be able to serve the party I love and to give back to the country I owe so much to.”