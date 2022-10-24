✕ Close Boris Johnson confirms he will not stand in Tory leadership race

Penny Mordaunt has little more than one hour to gather enough supporters to get on the ballot in the Tory leadership race with frontrunner Rishi Sunak, who has the backing of more than half of Tory MPs.

Supporters of Ms Mordaunt claimed she had more than 90 backers and was confident of blocking the coronation of Mr Sunak by forcing the decision to go to MPs, before a final vote from Tory members.

Boris Johnson’s retreat from the contest last night left Mr Sunak and Ms Mordaunt as the only declared contenders in the contest to succeed Liz Truss.

The former chancellor had more than 180 nominations on Monday morning, while the leader of the Commons trailed far behind with a mere 26 public declarations of support as the 2pm deadline for nominations nears.

If Ms Mordaunt falls short of the threshold, or pulls out of the contest, Mr Sunak will take charge of the party without the need for any vote.