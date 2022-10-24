Rishi Sunak – live: Penny Mordaunt scrambles for support as most Tory MPs back rival
Boris Johnson confirms he will not stand in Tory leadership race
Penny Mordaunt has little more than one hour to gather enough supporters to get on the ballot in the Tory leadership race with frontrunner Rishi Sunak, who has the backing of more than half of Tory MPs.
Supporters of Ms Mordaunt claimed she had more than 90 backers and was confident of blocking the coronation of Mr Sunak by forcing the decision to go to MPs, before a final vote from Tory members.
Boris Johnson’s retreat from the contest last night left Mr Sunak and Ms Mordaunt as the only declared contenders in the contest to succeed Liz Truss.
The former chancellor had more than 180 nominations on Monday morning, while the leader of the Commons trailed far behind with a mere 26 public declarations of support as the 2pm deadline for nominations nears.
If Ms Mordaunt falls short of the threshold, or pulls out of the contest, Mr Sunak will take charge of the party without the need for any vote.
Just Stop Oil protesters ‘wrong and arrogant’, says Keir Starmer
Sir Keir Starmer has said the Just Stop Oil climate activists who have stopped traffic and thrown food at valuable paintings are “wrong and arrogant” (Adam Forrest writes).
The Labour leader criticised the protesters who have blocked traffic by gluing themselves to roads in recent days – after one protest saw emergency vehicles temporarily blocked.
“I think they’re wrong, I think their action is wrong, Sir Keir told LBC Radio. “My mum was very ill all of her life – she was in those ambulances when she was alive, and there will other families listening to this who will be in the same situation. It’s arrogant.”
He insisted he was fully behind a move away from fossil fuels as part of a push towards renewable energy – saying he believed Britain can have clean power by 2030.
Liz Truss will support whoever wins, No 10 suggests
Liz Truss is expected to give her full support to her successor as prime minister, Downing Street indicated.
Asked if she would be supporting the new occupant of No 10, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “I am confident that she would.”
The spokesman confirmed that it would be for the new prime minister to decide whether to proceed with the medium-term fiscal plan setting out how the government will get the public finances back on track on 31 October as planned.
“The Treasury continues to work towards having a package ready for the 31st should a new prime minister wish it to proceed on that date,” the spokesman said.
Former Tory leader backs Sunak despite differences
Rishi Sunak is attracting support from senior Tories who would not be his natural bedfellows, as it looks inevitable he will become PM later today.
Former Conservative leader Iain Duncan Smith declared his support for the former chancellor and urged a swift end to the Tory leadership contest.
Tory heavyweights have been lining up to support Mr Sunak in the final hours before the deadline for nominations, with backers including Jeremy Hunt, Michael Gove and Priti Patel.
ERG split over Tory leadership
The European Research Group of Brexiteer Tory MPs has failed to unite over either Rishi Sunak or Penny Mordaunt, leader of the group Mark Francois said.
Members of the influential right-wing cohort of Tories were “unable to collectively endorse either candidate”, the chair said.
“However, some of us having spoken to both potential candidates this morning, they were equally adamant that they would take – if they became prime minister – a very robust line on the Northern Ireland Protocol, up to and including, if necessary, utilising the Parliament Act to ensure that the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill reaches the statute book.”
He added, “whoever becomes PM tonight or Friday, we will unite behind them, and assist them in trying to unite the Conservative Party.”
The ERG remains powerful in the Tory party despite Britain’s withdrawal from the EU. It was sympathetic to Liz Truss, who met the group shortly before her downfall in an attempt to rally backbench support for her premiership.
Mordaunt backer suggests it’s time to step aside for Sunak
George Freeman, a Mordaunt backer and former minster, this morning seems to be suggesting that she should pull out in the national interest.
Her team says she is “getting” the votes she needs, but with just under two-and-a-half hours to go the clock is ticking.
Penny Mordaunt has more than 90 backers, campaign claims
Team Mordaunt has claimed she has now received the support of more than 90 Tory MPs, just shy of the 100 needed to get on the ballot.
Ms Mordaunt’s team is urging others to back her so that there can be a contest decided by the party membership and not just among MPs.
A campaign source said: “We have now passed 90. For the sake of the party, it’s important our members have their say.”
Only 26 backers have gone public so far.
The Independent petition for a general election passes 385,000
It is a simple and fundamental principle that the government derives its democratic legitimacy from the people. The future of the country must not be decided by plotting and U-turns at Westminster; it must be decided by the people in a general election.
And for this reason The Independent is calling for an election to be held.
Time for Mordaunt to drop out, says Tory peer
Penny Mordaunt should pull out of the race for the sake of party unity, a senior Conservative peer said.
Michal Forsyth says “the pantomime” of the leadership contest needs to end so the government can get on with its job.
He told the BBC it was “perfectly obvious” Rishi Sunak has more support, adding:
“The last thing we need is for us to have an extended period when markets are unsettled and when, quite frankly, the Conservative Party is looking ridiculous – both at home and abroad,” said Baron Forsyth, who was John Major’s Scottish secretary.
Rishi Sunak poised to become UK’s first Hindu prime minister
Rishi Sunak’s looks all but certain to be named Britiain’s new prime minister – and its first Hindu leader, just in time for Diwali – after an extraordinarily turbulent year in Westminster and for him personally (Joe Sommerlad writes).
Mr Sunak was born in Southampton on 12 May 1980, his parents Yashvir and Usha Sunak a GP and pharmacist respectively, the couple originally from East Africa with roots in Punjab, India.
The eldest of three children, Mr Sunak attended the prestigious Stroud School in Hampshire and Winchester College, where he was head boy and edited the school newspaper, waiting tables in a curry house during the school holidays to boost his coffers.
Rishi Sunak in profile as he is poised to become UK’s first Hindu prime minister
Richmond MP lost out to Liz Truss this summer but his dire economic warnings about her ‘fairy tale’ tax policies have been entirely vindicated by her disastrous and short-lived reign
Several prominent Conservative politicians visited Rishi Sunak’s campaign headquarters on Monday morning.
Kemi Badenoch and Gavin Williamson both stopped off at Mr Sunak’s office in Westminster.
Mr Sunak arrived at his office at about 8.30am before departing shortly afterwards.
