Austin Butler chokes up during Saturday Night Live dedication to his late mother

Austin Butler had an emotional moment on Saturday Night Live when he remembered his late mother.

The actor, who was highly praised for his portrayal of Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann’s biopic earlier this year, hosted the sketch show on Saturday (17 December).

During his opening monologue, he told the audience about the significance of him hosting the programme, which he used to watch with his mum as a child.

He said: “I love my mom. Some of my favourite memories from growing up are of she and I watching SNL together.

“And even though I had this crippling shyness, when I was with her, I’d do anything to make my mom laugh. I’d make funny faces, and voices.”

Butler then performed an impression of Lord of the Rings character, Gollum, which gained laughter and applause from the studio audience.

“Being silly with her is what broke me out of my shell, and is the core of what started me in acting,” he continued talking about his mother.

Butler added: “My mom is no longer with us, but I've been thinking about her a lot this week, just imagining how proud she would be that her son, who used to not be able to order food for myself at a restaurant, is now standing on this stage.”

Austin Butler on ‘Saturday Night Live’ (NBC)

The 31-year-old actor’s mother, Lori Butler, died of cancer in 2014.

Visibly touched with emotion, Butler exhaled and wiped his eyes as the audience encouraged him with cheers.

He then rounded off his tribute by dedicating his forthcoming comedic moments to his mother.

“Any time you see me doing a funny voice or making a funny face, that's for you, Mom,” he noted, pointing upwards.

The episode also featured a musical performance from Lizzo, and stood as long-time cast member Cecily Strong’s final appearance on the show.