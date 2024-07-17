Richard Gadd’s Baby Reindeer lands 11 Emmy nominations despite controversy

Support truly

Richard Gadd’s Netflix hit Baby Reindeer brushed off controversy on Wednesday (July 17) as it received 11 nominations at the 2024 Primetime Emmy Awards.

Based on the real-life experiences of Gadd, the series follows struggling comic Donny Dunn (Gadd) as he is relentlessly harassed and stalked by Martha Scott (Jessica Gunning) for more than four years. Since the show’s April premiere, it has become a word-of-mouth sensation, becoming one of the streamer’s most-watched shows of all time.

Gadd himself was nominated for Best Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie while his co-stars Jessica Gunning and Nava Mau (who played Teri) picked up Best Supporting Actress nominations.

Tom Goodman-Hill (who played Darrien) was also nominated for Best Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie.

The series was nominated for Best Limited or Anthology Series, Directing, Writing, Casting, Contemporary Costumes, Music Supervision and Picture Editing.

Netflix has come under fire since the hugely successful biographical series, written by and starring comedian Gadd, was released, with many questioning the effectiveness of the streaming service’s safeguarding protocols.

open image in gallery Richard Gadd plays a fictionalized version of himself in ‘Baby Reindeer’ ( Netflix )

Scottish lawyer Fiona Harvey, 58, was quickly tracked down by internet sleuths as someone who appeared to match Gadd’s description of the stalker.

Harvey is now suing Netflix for $170m (£132m) over the series, which she claims falsely depicted her as a convicted criminal who spent time in prison for stalking.

According to documents seen by The Independent, Harvey has accused Netflix of defamation, negligence, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and violations of her right to privacy among other allegations.

A Netflix spokesperson said: “We intend to defend this matter vigorously and to stand by Richard Gadd’s right to tell his story.”

Gadd has defended the show as being the “emotional truth” and has denounced internet sleuths who went in search of Harvey.

“I want the show to be received as a piece of art and I want people to enjoy the show as a piece of art. I’m called Donny Dunn. It exists in a sort of fictional realm, even though it is based on truth it exists in a fictional realm,” he previously told The Hollywood Reporter.

“If I wanted the real life people to be found, I would’ve made it a documentary,” the actor added. “I’ve spoken publicly about how I don’t want people to do it and if I start playing a game of whack-a-mole, then I’m almost adding to it. I don’t think I’ll ever comment on it ever again.”