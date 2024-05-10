✕ Close 'Get a job': 'Real' Martha sends message to Richard Gadd over Baby Reindeer

The woman who allegedly inspired Richard Gadd’s hit Netflix series Baby Reindeer has admitted she had a real toy which inspired the name of the series in her her first TV interview.

Scottish lawyer Fiona Harvey, 58, who has been labelled the “real Martha”, has appeared on Piers Morgan Uncensored to “set the record straight after being unmasked by fans” – news of which was met with controversy.

In the series, comedian Richard Gadd plays a fictionalised version of himself who gets stalked by a lonely and mentally ill woman called Martha, whom he meets while working at a pub.

Following the series’ success curious fans have tried to discover the inspirations behind the show, which members of the cast have vehemently discouraged.

It comes after Richard Gadd urged Baby Reindeer fans to stop trying to uncover the identities of the real people who inspired the Netflix show.