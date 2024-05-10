Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated1715315453

Baby Reindeer’s ‘real Martha’ admits Richard Gadd nickname is a fact in Piers Morgan interview - live

In the Netflix series, Richard Gadd plays a fictionalised version of himself stalked by a woman called Martha

Emma Guinness
Friday 10 May 2024 05:30
Comments
Close
'Get a job': 'Real' Martha sends message to Richard Gadd over Baby Reindeer

The woman who allegedly inspired Richard Gadd’s hit Netflix series Baby Reindeer has admitted she had a real toy which inspired the name of the series in her her first TV interview.

Scottish lawyer Fiona Harvey, 58, who has been labelled the “real Martha”, has appeared on Piers Morgan Uncensored to “set the record straight after being unmasked by fans” – news of which was met with controversy.

In the series, comedian Richard Gadd plays a fictionalised version of himself who gets stalked by a lonely and mentally ill woman called Martha, whom he meets while working at a pub.

Following the series’ success curious fans have tried to discover the inspirations behind the show, which members of the cast have vehemently discouraged.

It comes after Richard Gadd urged Baby Reindeer fans to stop trying to uncover the identities of the real people who inspired the Netflix show.

1715313600

Baby Reindeer viewers question Piers Morgan’s ‘unethical’ interview with ‘real Martha’

The alleged real-life inspiration of Netflix show’s stalker character has said she felt ‘used’ by broadcaster

Alexander Butler10 May 2024 05:00
1715310000

Male sexual abuse charity sees staggering 80% increase in calls following Baby Reindeer release

In the two weeks after Baby Reindeer first aired 53 per cent of referalls cited the show as their reason for calling

Alexander Butler10 May 2024 04:00
1715306400

Baby Reindeer star Richard Gadd ‘questioned’ by producers over series controversy

Comedian’s behaviour was investigated after series’s huge success

Alexander Butler10 May 2024 03:00
1715302800

‘Real Martha’ says she hasn't seen Baby Reindeer and calls series 'misogynistic'

Alexander Butler10 May 2024 02:00
1715299200

‘Real’ Martha sends message to Richard Gadd over Baby Reindeer: ‘Get a job’

Fiona Harvey, who allegedly inspired the character of Martha in Richard Gadd’s Netflix series Baby Reindeer, has told the comedian to “get a life” and claimed she claimed she is exploring options to take legal action against Gadd and the streaming giant. The 58-year-old lawyer gave an interview to Piers Morgan Uncensored on Thursday, 9 May, to “set the record straight after being unmasked by fans”. Gadd, who plays a fictionalised version of himself who gets stalked by a lonely and mentally ill woman called Martha, has urged viewers to stop trying to uncover the identities of real people who inspired the show. Harvey said her message to Gadd was: “Leave me alone please, get a life, get a proper job. I am horrified at what you’ve done.”

Alexander Butler10 May 2024 01:00
1715295660

Baby Reindeer’s ‘true’ story is getting more complicated by the day – and ‘Martha’ is now having her say

Richard Gadd’s stalker drama continues to dominate the Netflix charts, and the armchair detectives are out in full force. But with news that the ‘real Martha’ is poised to give her side of the story on Piers Morgan’s talk show, Adam White asks, should there have been a better duty of care?

Alexander Butler10 May 2024 00:01
1715290041

Baby Reindeer fans grimace through ‘ethically questionable’ Piers Morgan interview with ‘real’ Martha

Richard Gadd’s series follows a comedian as he is relentlessly harassed and stalked

Alexander Butler9 May 2024 22:27
1715285436

Baby Reindeer fans watch Piers Morgan interview through their fingers

Piers Morgan Uncensored viewers are feeling guilty about watching the host’s interview with the “real” Martha, Fiona Harvey.

News of the interview was met with controversy after some viewers questioned the ethics behind Morgan’s interview with the woman whose alleged campaign of stalking and harassment inspired the series.

Alexander Butler9 May 2024 21:10
1715284798

'Get a job’: ‘Real’ Martha sends message to Richard Gadd over Baby Reindeer

Alexander Butler9 May 2024 20:59
1715284513

Pictured: Fiona Harvey during interview

Fiona Harvey during her interview, where she has denied being a stalker (Piers Morgan)
Alexander Butler9 May 2024 20:55

