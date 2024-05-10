Baby Reindeer’s ‘real Martha’ admits Richard Gadd nickname is a fact in Piers Morgan interview - live
In the Netflix series, Richard Gadd plays a fictionalised version of himself stalked by a woman called Martha
The woman who allegedly inspired Richard Gadd’s hit Netflix series Baby Reindeer has admitted she had a real toy which inspired the name of the series in her her first TV interview.
Scottish lawyer Fiona Harvey, 58, who has been labelled the “real Martha”, has appeared on Piers Morgan Uncensored to “set the record straight after being unmasked by fans” – news of which was met with controversy.
In the series, comedian Richard Gadd plays a fictionalised version of himself who gets stalked by a lonely and mentally ill woman called Martha, whom he meets while working at a pub.
Following the series’ success curious fans have tried to discover the inspirations behind the show, which members of the cast have vehemently discouraged.
It comes after Richard Gadd urged Baby Reindeer fans to stop trying to uncover the identities of the real people who inspired the Netflix show.
Baby Reindeer fans criticise Piers Morgan’s ‘unethical’ interview with ‘real Martha’
The alleged real-life inspiration of Netflix show’s stalker character has said she felt ‘used’ by broadcaster
Male sexual abuse charity sees 80% increase in calls following Baby Reindeer release
In the two weeks after Baby Reindeer first aired 53 per cent of referalls cited the show as their reason for calling
Richard Gadd ‘questioned’ over Baby Reindeer controversy
Comedian’s behaviour was investigated after series’s huge success
‘Real’ Martha sends message to Richard Gadd over Baby Reindeer: ‘Get a job’
Fiona Harvey, who allegedly inspired the character of Martha in Richard Gadd’s Netflix series Baby Reindeer, has told the comedian to “get a life” and claimed she claimed she is exploring options to take legal action against Gadd and the streaming giant. The 58-year-old lawyer gave an interview to Piers Morgan Uncensored on Thursday, 9 May, to “set the record straight after being unmasked by fans”. Gadd, who plays a fictionalised version of himself who gets stalked by a lonely and mentally ill woman called Martha, has urged viewers to stop trying to uncover the identities of real people who inspired the show. Harvey said her message to Gadd was: “Leave me alone please, get a life, get a proper job. I am horrified at what you’ve done.”
Baby Reindeer’s ‘true’ story is getting more complex and Martha is now having her say
Richard Gadd’s stalker drama continues to dominate the Netflix charts, and the armchair detectives are out in full force. But with news that the ‘real Martha’ is poised to give her side of the story on Piers Morgan’s talk show, Adam White asks, should there have been a better duty of care?
Baby Reindeer fans react to ‘unethical’ Piers Morgan interview with ‘real’ Martha
Richard Gadd’s series follows a comedian as he is relentlessly harassed and stalked
Piers Morgan Uncensored viewers are feeling guilty about watching the host’s interview with the “real” Martha, Fiona Harvey.
News of the interview was met with controversy after some viewers questioned the ethics behind Morgan’s interview with the woman whose alleged campaign of stalking and harassment inspired the series.
