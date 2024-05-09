Baby Reindeer’s ‘real Martha’ set to be interviewed by Piers Morgan - LIVE
In the Netflix series, comic Richard Gadd plays a fictionalised version of himself stalked by awoman called Martha
The woman who allegedly inspired Richard Gadd’s hit Netflix series Baby Reindeer is about to give her first TV interview.
Scottish lawyer Fiona Harvey, 58, who has been labelled the “real Martha”, will appear on Piers Morgan Uncensored to “set the record straight after being unmasked by fans” – news of which was met with controversy.
In the series, comedian Richard Gadd plays a fictionalised version of himself who gets stalked by a lonely and mentally ill woman called Martha, whom he meets while working at a pub.
Following the series’ success curious fans have tried to discover the inspirations behind the show, which members of the cast have vehemently discouraged.
It comes after Richard Gadd urged Baby Reindeer fans to stop trying to uncover the identities of the real people who inspired the Netflix show.
Piers Morgan’s tell-all interview with the woman who allegedly inspired the Netflix hit show Baby Reindeer is set to air tonight (9 May).
The host, 59, sat down with Scottish lawyer, Fiona Harvey, 58, to give her a chance to tell “her side of the story”.
Harvey allegedly inspired the character of Martha - a lonely woman in her 40s who becomes obsessed with aspiring comedian Donny in the show.
The 59-year-old was linked to the Netflix hit by fans after the show’s creator, comedian Richard Gadd, revealed it was inspired by his own life.
The interview will be available to watch at 8pm GMT tonight on the YouTube channel Piers Morgan Uncensored.
