The woman who allegedly inspired Richard Gadd’s hit Netflix series Baby Reindeer will give her first TV interview this Thursday (9 May).

Scottish lawyer Fiona Harvey, 58, who has been labelled the ‘real Martha’ has received death threats from Baby Reindeer viewers and will speak on Piers Morgan Uncensored to “set the record straight after being unmasked by fans”.

In the series, comedian Richard Gadd plays a fictionalised version of himself who gets stalked by a lonely and mentally ill woman called Martha, whom he meets while working at a pub.

Following the series’ success curious fans have tried to discover the inspirations behind the show, which members of the cast have vehemently discouraged.

It comes after Richard Gadd urged Baby Reindeer fans to stop trying to uncover the identities of the real people who inspired the Netflix show.

Although the story is rooted in real events, Gadd changed names and specific details of the story to protect the identities of the people involved.

“Please don’t speculate on who any of the real-life people could be,” he told fans on Instagram. “That’s not the point of our show.”

Jessica Gunning, who played Martha in Baby Reindeer, similarly told Glamour: “I think it’s a real, real shame, because it shows that they haven’t watched the show properly.

“Netflix and Richard [Gadd] went to extreme lengths to try and make sure that the identities were kept private for a reason.”

Richard Gadd and Jessica Gunning in ‘Baby Reindeer’ ( Netflix )

Speaking to the Daily Record after filming her first TV interview, Harvey said she felt “set up” and “used” by Morgan.

“There was a heavy emphasis from Piers Morgan on Gadd and the emails I am supposed to have sent,” she claimed.

“I wouldn’t say I was happy. It was very rapid to try to trip me up. He did it fast paced to catch me off guard.

“It seemed to me that I was set up. I feel a bit used.”