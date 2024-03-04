The Bachelor blogger ‘reveals’ who gets engaged to Joey at the end

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

As The Bachelor is nearing the end of its 28th season, fans are placing their bets on who they think ultimately won over Joey Graziadei’s heart.

For weeks, there has been a theory that Daisy, the 25-year-old account executive from Minnesota, is currently engaged to Joey as filming finished in November last year. At least that was according to intel that popular blogger Reality Steve – who’s seldom wrong – received ahead of the series’ January premiere.

Warning potential spoilers of The Bachelor season 28 to follow. Continue at your own risk.

However, in a more recent blog post update on Tuesday (27 February), Reality Steve conceded that he was initially wrong and that “Joey is engaged to Kelsey A and has been since filming ended”.

While he’s so far remained correct about Joey’s four final women – Kelsey A, Daisy, Rachel and Maria – he has shared further evidence to prove that Kelsey A, the 25-year-old junior project manager based in New Orleans, ends up as Joey’s fiancée.

“He’s been with Kelsey the whole time. And that was confirmed when those pics got out last Tuesday night of Kelsey shooting a TikTok in the backyard of a Happy Couple house,” Reality Steve wrote.

Kelsey A and Joey on ‘The Bachelor’ (Disney)

The Happy Couple house has been a tradition for the franchise. It’s a place where engaged couples live to further their connection while the rest of the country watches the season’s drama unfold.

“I have absolutely no problem eating crow and telling the [redditor] who goes by ‘sandbetweenhertoes’, that she absolutely nailed the video of Kelsey in the backyard of a Happy Couple house 2 weekends ago,” Reality Steve added. “When those pics were sent to me, I was about 98 per cent sure the spoiler was wrong.”

The photos he’s referring to – posted to Reddit by the user sandbetweenhertoes – include screenshots from recent TikTok videos uploaded by both Joey and Kelsey A that show the two were at the same Airbnb used as a Happy Couple house in previous seasons.

“Kelsey and Joey being at the same Happy Couple house on the same weekend is about as hard of evidence you can get. Hell, for ANY season if you can determine who is at the Happy Couple house, you’ve got your winner. Because Joey wouldn’t have been at a Happy Couple weekend with Kelsey if he was engaged to Daisy,” Reality Steve said.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8pm on ABC, with episodes available to stream the next day on Hulu.