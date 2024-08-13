Who has Jenn Tran sent home on The Bachelorette season 21?

Support truly

The Bachelorette season 21 welcomed 25 new contestants to compete for the heart of Jenn Tran. That number, however, is already dwindling.

Tran, 26, was announced as the star of the hit ABC dating series in March following her elimination from the latest season of The Bachelor. She makes history as the first-ever Asian American to front the show.

“I’m looking for someone who has a really big personality,” Tran told host Jesse Palmer at the time. “I want someone who has that kind of banter. I’m all about having fun... and I want someone who’s going to be able to take it as much as they can dish it. And if we just spend the whole night literally making fun of each other that will be the most ideal night ever.”

Speaking with Glamour last week, ahead of her premiere, Tran spoke out about the “unfortunate” lack of Asian men in her season. Only one man, Thomas N, is Asian American.

“I can’t really speak to the casting process and the decisions that were made, but it is unfortunate that there weren’t a lot of Asian men this season,” she said. “I am hoping that me being here and Thomas N being there, that the both of us can inspire other Asian men to realize that they can do this too if they want. They can be in this position as well. I’m hoping that it inspires them.”

Find the list of men who Jenn has sent home below. This article will be updated weekly.

Episode One Eliminations:

Brett

open image in gallery Brett on season 21 of ‘The Bachelorette’ ( Disney )

Age: 28

Hometown: Manheim, Pennsylvania

Occupation: Health & Safety Manager

Matt

open image in gallery Matt on season 21 of ‘The Bachelorette’ ( Disney )

Age: 27

Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia

Occupation: Insurance Executive

Dakota

open image in gallery Dakota on season 21 of ‘The Bachelorette’ ( Disney )

Age: 27

Hometown: Paradise Valley, Arizona

Occupation: Sommelier

Ricky

open image in gallery Ricky on season 21 of ‘The Bachelorette’ ( Disney )

Age: 28

Hometown: Miami, Florida

Occupation: Pharmaceutical Representative

Moze

open image in gallery Moze on season 21 of ‘The Bachelorette’ ( Disney )

Age: 25

Hometown: Albany, New York

Occupation: Algebra Teacher

Kevin

open image in gallery Kevin on season 21 of ‘The Bachelorette’ ( Disney )

Age: 35

Hometown: Denver, Colorado

Occupation: Financial Analyst

Brendan

open image in gallery Brendan on season 21 of ‘The Bachelorette’ ( Disney )

Age: 30

Hometown: Denver, Colorado

Occupation: Real Estate Broker

Episode Two Eliminations:

Jahaan

open image in gallery Jahaan on season 21 of ‘The Bachelorette’ ( Disney )

Age: 28

Hometown: New York, New York

Occupation: Startup Founder

Marvin

open image in gallery Marvin on season 21 of ‘The Bachelorette’ ( Disney )

Age: 28

Hometown: Santa Monica, California

Occupation: Luxury Event Planner

Brian

open image in gallery Brian on season 21 of ‘The Bachelorette’ ( Disney )

Age: 33

Hometown: Boynton Beach, Florida

Occupation: Aesthetics Consultant

Episode Three Eliminations:

Aaron (self-eliminated)

open image in gallery Aaron on season 21 of ‘The Bachelorette’ ( Disney )

Age: 29

Hometown: Tulsa, Oklahoma

Occupation: Aerospace Engineer

Thomas A

open image in gallery Thomas A. on season 21 of ‘The Bachelorette’ ( Disney )

Age: 27

Hometown: Toronto, Ontario

Occupation: Physiotherapist

Hakeem

open image in gallery Hakeem on season 21 of ‘The Bachelorette’ ( Disney )

Age: 29

Hometown: Schaumberg, Illinois

Occupation: Medical Device Salesman

Episode 5 Eliminations:

After a week’s delay, caused by the surprise appearance of Jenn’s ex-boyfriend Matt Rossi who tried to enter himself into the competition, we’re back on track.

Austin (self-eliminated)

open image in gallery Austin on season 21 of ‘The Bachelorette’ ( Disney )

Age: 28

Hometown: San Diego, California

Occupation: Sales Executive

Dylan

open image in gallery Dylan on season 21 of ‘The Bachelorette’ ( Disney )

Age: 24

Hometown: Elk Grove, California

Occupation: Medical Student

Episode 6 Eliminations:

Sam M

open image in gallery Sam M on season 21 of ‘The Bachelorette’ ( Disney )

Age: 27

Hometown: Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Occupation: Contractor

Grant:

open image in gallery Grant on season 21 of ‘The Bachelorette’ ( Disney )

Age: 30

Hometown: Houston, Texas

Occupation: Day Trader

Spencer

open image in gallery Spencer on season 21 of ‘The Bachelorette’ ( Disney )

Age: 30

Hometown: Dallas, Texas

Occupation: Pet Portrait Entrepreneur

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays on ABC at 8pm ET/5pm PT, with episodes streaming the next day on Hulu for US viewers.