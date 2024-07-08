Meet The Bachelorette contestants competing for Jenn Tran’s heart

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

The Bachelorette mansion is preparing to welcome 25 new contestants, who will all be vying for the heart of The Bachelor alum Jenn Tran.

Tran, 26, makes history as the first-ever Asian American lead of ABC’s popular dating show, which returns for its 21st season on July 8 at 8pm ET.

She was announced as the star in March, following her elimination from Joey Graziadei’s season of The Bachelor.

According to a press release, the New Jersey native Tran is “ready to find love with a man who’s as reliable and thoughtful as she is.”

Meet the 25 contestants below.

Aaron, 29 – Aerospace Engineer

open image in gallery Aaron on season 21 of ‘The Bachelorette’ ( Disney )

Hometown: Tulsa, Oklahoma

“Aaron is a romantic who is excited about the opportunity to find true love with Jenn. When he isn’t working hard building satellites to send into space, he loves spending time on the lake, playing volleyball, and perfecting his golf game.”

Fun Fact: Aaron is the older twin brother of season 16 Bachelorette alum Noah Erb, who later found love on the 7th season of Bachelor in Paradise.

Austin, 28 – Sales Executive

open image in gallery Austin on season 21 of ‘The Bachelorette’ ( Disney )

Hometown: San Diego, California

“Austin is a California boy who loves the beach, sushi, and the idea of finding someone to share them both with for the rest of his life. When he isn’t working, he loves playing baseball, attending Padres baseball games, and calling his mom.”

Fun Fact: Austin would love to be Justin Bieber... just for a day.

Brendan, 30 – Real Estate Broker

open image in gallery Brendan on season 21 of ‘The Bachelorette’ ( Disney )

Hometown: Vancouver, British Columbia

“Brendan is an adventure-seeking Canadian who won’t apologize for fighting for love. He loves a spontaneous excursion and is hoping Jenn is ready to jump headfirst with him into the adventure of a lifetime.”

Fun Fact: Brendan is obsessed with skydiving.

Brett, 28 – Health & Safety Manager

open image in gallery Brett on season 21 of ‘The Bachelorette’ ( Disney )

Hometown: Manheim, Pennsylvania

“Brendan is a small-town boy who has big dreams when it comes to finding love. His parents have been married for more than 30 years, and he hopes to find a love that can similarly stand the test of time.”

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Fun Fact: Brett can do the splits and will do them eagerly on command.

Brian, 33 – Aesthetics Consultant

open image in gallery Brian on season 21 of ‘The Bachelorette’ ( Disney )

Hometown: Boynton Beach, Florida

“Brian currently resides in Florida, where he moved from Long Island, New York, to enjoy the hot weather. When the aesthetics consultant isn’t helping people feel like their most beautiful selves, he loves spending time with his family, specifically his nieces and nephews.”

Fun Fact: Brian is a confirmed Taylor Swift fan, and is a big supporter of her highly publicized relationship with Travis Kelce.

Dakota, 27 – Sommelier

open image in gallery Dakota on season 21 of ‘The Bachelorette’ ( Disney )

Hometown: Paradise Valley, Arizona

“Dakota, the certified sommelier, is ready to sweep Jenn off her feet with his good looks, goofy personality and eternal optimism. Having been a caretaker of others for much of his life, he is hoping to start a relationship where they can be there for each other.”

Fun Fact: Dakota has a rib tattoo of the quote: “The biggest thing in today’s sorrow is the memory of yesterday’s joy.”

Devin, 28 – Freight Company Owner

open image in gallery Devin on season 21 of ‘The Bachelorette’ ( Disney )

Hometown: Houston, Texas

“Devin is the full package and is so ready to meet his match. When he’s not working, he loves running and spending time with his dog, Charlie – these two are a package deal.”

Fun Fact: Devin loves eating shrimp tacos despite being allergic to shrimp.

Dylan, 24 – Medical Student

open image in gallery Dylan on season 21 of ‘The Bachelorette’ ( Disney )

Hometown: Elk Grove, California

“Dylan might be young, but he knows exactly what he wants in life and is very serious about finding a wife with whom to settle down. When he isn’t working toward his goals, Dylan loves listening to Drake and attending Sacramento Kings games.”

Fun Fact: Dylan has never stepped foot inside a Trader Joe’s.

Grant, 30 – Day Trader

open image in gallery Grant on season 21 of ‘The Bachelorette’ ( Disney )

Hometown: Houston, Texas

“Grant is a mama’s boy who loves poetry and reading, and says he’s here to find the love of his life. When the former professional basketball player isn’t hustling at his job, he loves watching the Lakers, going bowling, and singing his heart out at karaoke.”

Fun Fact: Grant is an avid salsa dancer.

Hakeem, 29 – Medical Device Salesman

open image in gallery Hakeem on season 21 of ‘The Bachelorette’ ( Disney )

Hometown: Schaumberg, Illinois

“Hakeem is an energetic guy with a big personality. When he’s not hard at work, he loves listening to reggae music and rewatching The Lion King.

Fun Fact: Hakeem can fully clap with just one hand.

Jahaan, 28 – Startup Founder

open image in gallery Jahaan on season 21 of ‘The Bachelorette’ ( Disney )

Hometown: New York, New York

“Jaheen is an extremely smart, successful guy who founded his own company and has prioritized his career throughout his 20s. Now that this Forbes 30 Under 30 bachelor has built his empire, he is truly ready to meet a woman with whom to share it all.”

Fun Fact: Learning to fly a plane is on Jahaan’s bucket list.

Jeremy, 29 – Real Estate Investor

open image in gallery Jeremy on season 21 of ‘The Bachelorette’ ( Disney )

Hometown: New York, New York

“Jeremy is a spontaneous, loyal and generous guy who is here to find his forever love. When he isn’t working as a real estate investor, he loves staying active, traveling the world, and spending time with his family.”

Fun Fact: Jeremy wants to live abroad someday.

John, 25 – Medical Student

open image in gallery John on season 21 of ‘The Bachelorette’ ( Disney )

Hometown: Delray Beach, Florida

“John is fulfilling his life dream of becoming a doctor and is excited to see if he and Jenn have chemistry. While the future doctor takes his work very seriously, he’s always up for a good time, whether that’s hosting a game night, going to the movies, or playing some basketball.”

Fun Fact: John is learning Spanish on Duolingo.

Jonathon, 27 – Creative Director

open image in gallery Johnathon on season 21 of ‘The Bachelorette’ ( Disney )

Hometown: Los Angeles, California

“Jonathon is a self-proclaimed romantic who says, ‘I treat every girl the same way I would want to see my mother and sister treated.’ When the creative director isn’t working, he loves listening to Post Malone, checking out local escape rooms, and playing lacrosse with his friends.”

Fun Fact: Jonathon calls himself a “medium king.”

Kevin, 35 – Financial Analyst

open image in gallery Kevin on season 21 of ‘The Bachelorette’ ( Disney )

Hometown: Denver, Colorado

Kevin is a thrill-seeker ready to find love. When he isn’t working at his job in finance, he loves being a huge foodie by trying new restaurants and cooking up delicious meals on the barbecue.”

Fun Fact: Kevin used to own his own barbecue restaurant.

Marcus, 31 – Army Ranger Veteran

open image in gallery Marcus on season 21 of ‘The Bachelorette’ ( Disney )

Hometown: Raleigh, North Carolina

“Marcus is a man of humility and wants to start a life with someone who shares his core values. When he isn’t working hard toward his career and his future, Marcus loves going rock climbing with friends and grilling on a Saturday night. “

Fun Fact: Marcus hopes to be an astronaut one day.

Marvin, 28 – Luxury Event Planner

open image in gallery Marvin on season 21 of ‘The Bachelorette’ ( Disney )

Hometown: Santa Monica, California

“Marvin is the CEO of his own company, loves his family, and has a handsome smile to match. He loves the luxurious things in life, like always being ‘GQ ready,’ but is also down to go camping and explore nature.”

Fun Fact: Marvin was born in Cameroon, Africa, and is fluent in French.

Matt, 27 – Insurance Executive

open image in gallery Matt on season 21 of ‘The Bachelorette’ ( Disney )

Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia

“Matt is passionate about his work in his family’s insurance business and is truly ready to be ‘wifed-up.’ When he’s not working, Matt loves going hiking, making music, and spending time with his beloved dog, Nina.”

Fun Fact: Matt is the only person in his entire family with red hair.

Moze, 25 – Algebra Teacher

open image in gallery Moze on season 21 of ‘The Bachelorette’ ( Disney )

Hometown: Albany, New York

“Moze is a self-proclaimed certified lover boy who is charismatic, charming and serious about settling down. His ultimate date would be a trip to the moon, and he isn’t afraid to try freestyle rapping for his lady on a first date.”

Fun Fact: Moze played football professionally in the XFL.

Ricky, 28 – Pharmaceutical Representative

open image in gallery Ricky on season 21 of ‘The Bachelorette’ ( Disney )

Hometown: Miami, Florida

“Ricky is a former pro baseball player who is looking for a deep emotional connection and is tired of the superficial dating scene. He says he is always working on himself and strives to become a better person every day.”

Fun Fact: Ricky’s first language is Spanish, and he still speaks it fluently.

Sam M., 27 – Contractor

open image in gallery Sam M. on season 21 of ‘The Bachelorette’ ( Disney )

Hometown: Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

“Sam M.’s tattoos and muscles might look tough on the outside, but he swears he’s a total softie. When he isn’t working in contracting, he loves riding motorcycles, golfing, and watching Sons of Anarchy.”

Fun Fact: Sam M. had never been to the West Coast of the U.S. before The Bachelorette.

Sam N., 25 – Entrepreneur

open image in gallery Sam N. on season 21 of ‘The Bachelorette’ ( Disney )

Hometown: Carlsbad, California

“Sam N. comes from a big Persian family and hopes to meet his dream woman to welcome into his world. When he’s not working, Sam N. loves watching romcoms and spending time with his BFF, aka his dog, Wagmi. Sam N. and Wagmi are a package deal, so hopefullyJenn is ready for some puppy love!”

Fun Fact: Sam N. is a huge prankster, and his favorite holiday is April Fools’ Day.

Spencer, 30 – Pet Portrait Entrepreneur

open image in gallery Spencer on season 21 of ‘The Bachelorette’ ( Disney )

Hometown: Dallas, Texas

“Spencer oozes positivity in everything he does, from spending time with his family to running his own businesses. When he isn’t working, he loves running, playing Catan with his friends, and traveling.”

Fun Fact: Spencer ran two ultramarathons in the last year

Thomas N., 31 – Retirement Adviser

open image in gallery Thomas N. on season 21 of ‘The Bachelorette’ ( Disney )

Hometown: Tucker, Georgia

“Thomas N. comes from a big Vietnamese family and is very proud of his family’s heritage and culture. When he isn’t working, he enjoys swimming, watching Guy’s Grocery Games on the Food Network, and spending time on a boat with his friends.”

Fun Fact: Thomas N. is a former professional swimmer.

Thomas A., 27 – Physiotherapist

open image in gallery Thomas A. on season 21 of ‘The Bachelorette’ ( Disney )

Hometown: Toronto, Ontario

“Thomas A. comes from a big Italian family and says his dream date night would be making homemade pizza together with his future wife. When he isn’t helping others working as a physiotherapist, he loves playing hockey, going on runs with his running club, and watching Friends.”

Fun Fact: Thomas A. has gone ice skating thousands of times.

Season 21 of The Bachelorette premieres on July 8 at 8pm ET on ABC.