With the latest season of The Bachelor now ended, anticipation is now building for spin-off series The Bachelorette.

On Monday (25 March), the show’s controversial finale saw Joey Graziedei get engaged after one of his finalists chose to self-eliminate in a groundbreaking first for the long-running show.

It was Kelsey Anderson who received the final rose, with the contestant telling Joey: “I don’t know if I’ve ever been so happy in my life.”

Fans are now eagerly awaiting The Bachelorette, which will return in July for its 21st series – and the show’s lead, who was one of the contestants featured in The Bachelor, has been revealed.

As disclosed in The Bachelor final, Jenn Tran, who finished in fifth place, will be the one to lead the spin-off.

Trann, 26, is a doctor’s assistant, will be the first Asian American woman to lead the franchise, and she said of her historic appointment: “Growing up, I always wanted to see Asian representation on TV.

“Now, to be here today... being like, ‘I am going to be the main character in my story,’ I can’t help but think of how many people I’m inspiring and how many lives I can impact.”

The news was announced by host Jesse Palmer and former Bachelorette Charity Lawson on aftershow After the Final Rose , with Trann stating: “I’m overwhelmed, it’s crazy. It feels so surreal to be sitting here.”

She continued: “I’m looking for someone who has a really big personality/ I’m all about having fun – I’m all about having that cheeky banter.”

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Jenn Tran is the new Bachelorette (ABC)

Fans were left excited by the reveal, and have shared their messages of support for Tran.

“I’ve watched #TheBachelorette since its first season and never thought I’d see the day we’d get an Asian American lead!” one fan wrote, with another adding: “I’m so excited to embark on this journey for her!

Elsewhere, one fan wrote: “Over the moon happy that this gorgeous girl is our next Bachelorette! First Asian Bachelorette! An intelligent, ebullient, kind soul with an interesting backstory and charm & charisma in spades. Go Jenn!”

The Bachelorette will premiere in July.