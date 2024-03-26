✕ Close The Bachelor Finale Teaser

The 28th season of The Bachelor reached its dramatic conclusion on Monday (25 March).

The latest season of the ABC reality show saw theatrical exits, vicious feuds, injuries and no shortage of heartbreak.

In the final episode, 28-year-old Joey Graziedei got engaged after one of his finalists chose to self-eliminate in a groundbreaking series first.

Daisy Kent and Kelsey Anderson, both 25, were the final two contestants after Joey whittled it down from 32 women.

In the end, it was Kelsey who received the final rose, telling Joey: “I don’t know if I’ve ever been so happy in my life.”

Explaining her decision to self-eliminate in the live “After the Final Rose” show, Daisy said: “Walking away was really hard, but sometimes the hard thing is the best thing.”

Later in the show, 26-year-old doctor’s assistant Jenn Trann was named as the next Bachelorette.

“I’m looking for someone who has a really big personality,” she said. “I’m all about having fun, I’m all about having that cheeky banter.”

The new season will premiere this summer on ABC.