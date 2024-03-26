The Bachelor finale live: Joey gets engaged in bombshell finale as next Bachelorette announced
Daisy Kent and Kelsey Anderson are Joey Graziadei’s finalists on season 28 of ‘The Bachelor’
The 28th season of The Bachelor reached its dramatic conclusion on Monday (25 March).
The latest season of the ABC reality show saw theatrical exits, vicious feuds, injuries and no shortage of heartbreak.
In the final episode, 28-year-old Joey Graziedei got engaged after one of his finalists chose to self-eliminate in a groundbreaking series first.
Daisy Kent and Kelsey Anderson, both 25, were the final two contestants after Joey whittled it down from 32 women.
In the end, it was Kelsey who received the final rose, telling Joey: “I don’t know if I’ve ever been so happy in my life.”
Explaining her decision to self-eliminate in the live “After the Final Rose” show, Daisy said: “Walking away was really hard, but sometimes the hard thing is the best thing.”
Later in the show, 26-year-old doctor’s assistant Jenn Trann was named as the next Bachelorette.
“I’m looking for someone who has a really big personality,” she said. “I’m all about having fun, I’m all about having that cheeky banter.”
The new season will premiere this summer on ABC.
Joey and Kelsey planning ‘long engagement'
Joey and his new fiancée have spoken to People in an interview published on the heels of The Bachelor finale.
“We want to promise our lives together, but we don’t want to rush it,” Joey told the magazine. “It’s time now to enjoy this. We have the rest of our lives to celebrate it. We’re going to take it day by day and just enjoy this time.”
Kelsey said she expects her and Joey to be engaged for two or three years before tying the knot.
“I honestly don’t know what I want my wedding to look like,” she said. “I definitely want all my close friends and family there. I think I want a very timeless wedding, but where? Not sure. I guess we’re going to have to figure that out.”
Jenn Tran is the next Bachelorette
Mark for the Golden Bachelorette?
Jesse just teased the return of Kelsey’s dad, Mark, saying: “And Mark, maybe we’ll be seeing you soon.”
After the widower was introduced during the hometown visits, fans have been begging for his inclusion in the forthcoming season of The Golden Bachelorette.
The spin-off was announced at Disney’s Television Critics Association Press Tour in February following the highly successful debut of The Golden Bachelor last year.
Daisy reveals the moment she knew it was over for her
In the live “After the Final Rose” show, Daisy was asked when she knew that Kelsey had the stronger connection with Joey.
She said that when Rachel was eliminated in the penultimate episode, she noticed a look between Joey and Kelsey that revealed their chemistry.
“Walking away was really hard, but sometimes the hard thing is the best thing,” Daisy said. “It was the best thing for all of us.”
Kelsey says: ‘Yes!'
In the final scenes of the pre-taped show, Joey proposed to Kelsey who replied with an elated “yes”.
“I knew early on that there was something different about you, and I just wanted to learn more,” Joey began by telling her. “There is nothing difficult about choosing you, and I can’t wait another minute to tell you that I love you.”
He continued: “There is something about you. You have this infectious energy that makes me smile.
“You’re my light.”
Joey then handed Kelsey his final rose.
“I’m so happy,” she said. “I don’t know if I’ve ever been so happy in my life.”
Daisy self-eliminates in franchise first
In a first for Bachelor Nation, Daisy has chosen to bow out ahead of the final rose ceremony.
“I know that you came into my life for a reason,” she said. “You showed me how important it is to know my worth.”
She continued: “Falling in love with you has been so fun, and I do love you. But the thing is, you’re not going to choose me.”
Both she and Joey broke down in tears as she added: “The last couple of days, I realised that you’re not my person, and I know that you know I’m not your person. And as much as that hurts, I know you said you want the best for me, so I’m going to do what’s best for me, and I’m going to go.”
“You don’t understand how special you truly are. It hurts so much that I know I have something special with someone else,” Joey said. “This has been the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do because I know how much I’ll miss you.”
He added, “You deserve nothing but the best, and I really wish I was able to give it to you.”
“Daisy’s the strongest woman I’ve ever met,” Joey concluded.
To say that Bachelor Nation is shaking would be an understatement.
Daisy visits Kelsey ahead of final rose ceremony in Bachelor first
In a first for the franchise, the two finalists spoke just ahead of the final rose ceremony. Daisy went to Kelsey’s hotel room to ask how her final date with Joey went.
Kelsey said she felt “a lot of validation” by the end of her date, which is exactly what Daisy felt she was missing.
“I love him and I care about him, but I’m really, really hurting,” Daisy said. “It shouldn’t feel this way... I really think it’s Kelsey, but I’m not just going to walk away right now because what if it’s not?”
Fans say Kelsey got the superior final date
Lots of viewers are feeling for Daisy who got a spiritual ceremony while Kelsey and Joey got to engage in a couples massage.
“Daisy got a sweaty claustrophobic rock date and Kelsey is getting a full-on spa day oh this is definitely over,” wrote one person on Twitter/X.
More reactions here:
‘If I’m being 100 per cent honest, I don’t think it’s me'
Wow, a big statement from Daisy who is not feeling convinced at all. A lot of people cringing over that final date...
