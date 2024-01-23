The Bachelor 2024 – live: Joey Graziadei gives first impression rose to early fan-favourite
Former ‘The Bachelorette’ fan-favourite is returning as the season 28 star of ‘The Bachelor’ tonight, beginning at 5pm PT/8pm ET
The Bachelor is back tonight (Monday, 22 January), with former Bachelorette contestant Joey Graziadei returning for his second chance at love.
Joey was announced as the next Bachelor during The Bachelorette’s season 20 finale, where he finished in second place.
Season 28 will welcome back host Jesse Palmer, who took over from Chris Harrison in 2021 after he was fired due to controversial comments he made in an Extra interview.
The new season – which will see 32 women entering the Bachelor mansion, all competing for roses and, ultimately, Joey’s heart – comes off the heels of the wildly successful Golden Bachelor spin-off. In that series, the franchises’ first septuagenarian, Gerry Turner, found his second chance at love with his new wife Theresa Nist. The two recently tied the knot on live television.
US viewers will be able to tune into the premiere episode of The Bachelor tonight on ABC at 5pm PT/8pm ET tonight.
The Bachelor sister contestants explain decision to keep their relationship secret
The Bachelor season 28 welcomed a pair of sisters competing against each other and 30 other women for Joey Graziadei’s heart.
Philadelphia natives Lauren, 28, and Allison, 26, made their entrances during the premiere episode, which aired on Monday (22 January), directly telling the cameras that they’ll be keeping their relationship a secret from Joey and the other contestants for at least a little while.
Although, their secret didn’t last long, as they spillt the beans in the second hour of the premiere.
This is not the first time that sisters Allison and Lauren have dated the same man
Who is Daisy, The Bachelor fan-favourite?
25-year-old Daisy is from Becker, Minnesota. Having grown up in a big, loving family with parents whose 30-plus-year marriage has been the blueprint for the kind of love she’s looking for, the account executive is ready to find a man who’s loyal, adventurous and family-oriented.
During the premiere episode, viewers learnt that Daisy lost a majority of her hearing and recently received a cochlear implant a couple of years ago.
She drove up in a pick-up truck with a Christmas tree in the boot, a reference to her childhood growing up on a Christmas tree farm
Fans are already predicting a winner!
Along with their own favourites, fans are already predicting a season 28 winner: 25-year-old Daisy from Becker, Minnesota.
Fans list early favourites following season 28 premiere
Following the season 28 premiere, the women haven’t only left good (and bad) first impressions on Joey but also on audiences.
Here are who fans are listing as their favourites so far:
And in a nail-biting episode finale, Lauren, the older sister of Allison is given the final rose of the night.
It’s time to say goodbye to Chandler, Zoe, Kyra, Kayla, Lanie, Nat, Sam, Samantha, Sandra and Talyah.
This instalment of ABC’s hugely popular reality dating series saw 32 women enter the mansion for the heart of one man
According to reports, 10 women will be eliminated tonight.
Here comes the eliminations
Joey’s handing out the first roses. Let’s see who will be eliminated...
Joey hands out the first impression rose
Lea gets the first impression rose, as she should!
Already some tears
We already saw some tears from Lea. She opened the special card she was gifted during her guest appearance on The Bachelorette’s “After the Final Rose” episode and it granted her the power to steal a one-on-one date from one of the women ahead of hometown visits.
After speaking with Joey about it, and realising that it didn’t matter what little advantages she was given, if she wasn’t the right person for him, there was no point in trying to come in between him and another woman.
In a noble move, Lea burnt the card in the fire.
Kelsey leaves a good impression on Joey
Kelsey got her one-on-one time with Joey and made a good impression on him... the competition for the First Impression Rose heats up...
“There’s something about Kelsey,” Joey says.
