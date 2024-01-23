✕ Close The Bachelor season 28 teaser

The Bachelor is back tonight (Monday, 22 January), with former Bachelorette contestant Joey Graziadei returning for his second chance at love.

Joey was announced as the next Bachelor during The Bachelorette’s season 20 finale, where he finished in second place.

Season 28 will welcome back host Jesse Palmer, who took over from Chris Harrison in 2021 after he was fired due to controversial comments he made in an Extra interview.

The new season – which will see 32 women entering the Bachelor mansion, all competing for roses and, ultimately, Joey’s heart – comes off the heels of the wildly successful Golden Bachelor spin-off. In that series, the franchises’ first septuagenarian, Gerry Turner, found his second chance at love with his new wife Theresa Nist. The two recently tied the knot on live television.

US viewers will be able to tune into the premiere episode of The Bachelor tonight on ABC at 5pm PT/8pm ET tonight.