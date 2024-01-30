The Bachelor 2024 – live: Contestant slams cake on floor in dramatic moment
Former ‘The Bachelorette’ contestant has returned as the season 28 star of ‘The Bachelor’
The Bachelor is back for episode two tonight as former Bachelorette contestant Joey Graziadei searches for his second chance at love.
Joey was announced as the next Bachelor during The Bachelorette’s season 20 finale, where he finished in second place.
Season 28 welcomed back host Jesse Palmer, who took over from Chris Harrison in 2021 after he was fired due to controversial comments he made in an Extra interview.
The season premiere on 22 January saw the arrival of 32 women entering the Bachelor mansion, all competing for roses and, ultimately, Joey’s heart.
That number quickly declined as 10 hopefuls were sent home. Among the 22 women to make it to the second episode were two sisters who quickly revealed their familial relationship after initially planning on keeping it a secret.
US viewers will be able to tune into the new episodes of The Bachelor on Mondays on ABC at 8pm ET/PT.
Daisy and Joey enjoyed a helicopter ride on their first date. He took to her the Beach Life Ranch, one of the largest country/Americana music festivals in Southern California located at Redondo Beach.
Jess gets the first group date rose
After a heart-to-heart with Jess, where she discussed her experience with infidelity in her previous relationship, Joey chose to give her the group date rose.
Daisy wins the first one-on-one date
Fan-favourite Daisy won the first one-on-one date with Joey. She opened up about her cochlear implant with the rest of the girls and shared that she’s nervous about having to tell Joey about her hearing loss.
Truth
Joey wants to learn more about Maria
29-year-old Maria from Canada is going to keep Joey on his toes. After telling him she wanted to change into something more comfortable than the white dress she was originally wearing, she shocked him when she came back into the room wearing a bralette and maxi skirt set. She said she wasn’t trying to seduce him but didn’t seem too certain about that... and they engaged in a little makeout session.
Grammy-winner Michael Bolton serenades Rachel and Joey
A surprise guest appearance from Grammy-winning singer Michael Bolton?! He serenaded the happy couple with “When A Man Loves A Woman”.
For his first dance, Joey chooses...
RACHEL was the winner of the group date. Her prize: a first dance with Joey.
Poor Lauren is feeling emotional. She opened up about the loss of her father and how being in a wedding dress makes her sad to know that he won’t be around to walk her down the aisle.
I didn’t think it would be true, but here we go, a dramatic game of musical chairs. Evalin is not playing. She threw herself over the table to get that seat next to Joey.
Joey and his eight brides
A wedding reception for one groom and eight brides.
