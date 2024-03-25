How to watch The Bachelor season 28 finale

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Bachelor concludes its dramatic 28th season starring Joey Graziedei on Monday (25 March).

28-year-old tennis coach Graziedei has whittled the competition down to two women – Kelsey and Daisy – from the 32 contestants who first entered the Bachelor mansion.

The latest season has seen theatrical exits, vicious feuds, injuries and no shortage of heartbreak.

It comes on the heels of the wildly successful Golden Bachelor spin-off, which saw the franchise’s first septuagenarian, Gerry Turner, find his second chance at love with his new wife Theresa Nist. The two recently tied the night on live television.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Bachelor season finale and where you can watch it on TV and online.

When does the finale air and where can I watch it?

The Bachelor finale will air in its regular Monday night slot at Back in its typical evening slot at 8pm ET/PT.

Joey Graziadei on ‘The Bachelor' (Disney)

For fans who have access to cable, you’ll be able to tune in live on ABC. You can also stream the show live through a variety of TV streamers such as DirecTV Stream, Sling TV, Fubo TV and Hulu + Live TV.

For those who don’t have those subscriptions, episodes are available to stream on Hulu the next day.

The series sadly will not be streaming immediately in the UK. British viewers may use a VPN to access ABC via the Hulu + Live TV app.

Who is the Bachelor?

In December, the series announced that Bachelorette fan-favourite Joey Graziadei would be the next bachelor. 28-year-old Graziadei is a tennis coach from Kauai, Hawaii. He originally won over the hearts of Bachelor Nation in the latest season of The Bachelorette that aired last summer.

During the finale of The Bachelorette’s season 20, viewers saw Charity Lawson pick Dotun Olubeko over Graziadei.

Who are the contestants?

Season 28 welcomed 32 women to The Bachelor mansion to compete for roses and, ultimately, Joey’s heart. That number has quickly dwindled to the final two. Find who has been sent home here.

Joey’s final two are 25-year-old accounts executive from Minnesota Daisy Kent and 25-year-old junior project manager from Louisiana Kelsey Anderson.

Last year’s series saw Kaity Biggar win over the heart of then-26-year-old Zach Shallcross, an Oracle sales executive from Anaheim Hills, California. They have since got engaged and recently moved in together in Austin, Texas.