Who has Jenn Tran sent home on The Bachelorette season 21?
Jenn started out with 25 eager men, but that number is swiftly dropping
Support truly
independent journalism
Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.
Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.
Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.
Louise Thomas
Editor
The Bachelorette season 21 welcomed 25 new contestants to compete for the heart of Jenn Tran. That number, however, is already dwindling.
Tran, 26, was announced as the star of the hit ABC dating series in March following her elimination from the latest season of The Bachelor. She makes history as the first-ever Asian American to front the show.
“I’m looking for someone who has a really big personality,” Tran told host Jesse Palmer at the time. “I want someone who has that kind of banter. I’m all about having fun... and I want someone who’s going to be able to take it as much as they can dish it. And if we just spend the whole night literally making fun of each other that will be the most ideal night ever.”
Speaking with Glamour last week, ahead of her premiere, Tran spoke out about the “unfortunate” lack of Asian men in her season. Only one man, Thomas N, is Asian American.
“I can’t really speak to the casting process and the decisions that were made, but it is unfortunate that there weren’t a lot of Asian men this season,” she said. “I am hoping that me being here and Thomas N being there, that the both of us can inspire other Asian men to realize that they can do this too if they want. They can be in this position as well. I’m hoping that it inspires them.”
Find the list of men who Jenn has sent home below. This article will be updated weekly.
Episode One Eliminations:
Brett
Age: 28
Hometown: Manheim, Pennsylvania
Occupation: Health & Safety Manager
Matt
Age: 27
Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia
Occupation: Insurance Executive
Dakota
Age: 27
Hometown: Paradise Valley, Arizona
Occupation: Sommelier
Ricky
Age: 28
Hometown: Miami, Florida
Occupation: Pharmaceutical Representative
Moze
Age: 25
Hometown: Albany, New York
Occupation: Algebra Teacher
Kevin
Age: 35
Hometown: Denver, Colorado
Occupation: Financial Analyst
Brendan
Age: 30
Hometown: Denver, Colorado
Occupation: Real Estate Broker
Episode Two Eliminations:
Jahaan
Age: 28
Hometown: New York, New York
Occupation: Startup Founder
Marvin
Age: 28
Hometown: Santa Monica, California
Occupation: Luxury Event Planner
Brian
Age: 33
Hometown: Boynton Beach, Florida
Occupation: Aesthetics Consultant
The Bachelorette airs on Mondays on ABC at 8pm ET/5pm PT, with episodes streaming the next day on Hulu for US viewers.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments