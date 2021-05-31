Bafta 2021 stars to appear as holograms

Nominees who are unable to make this year’s Bafta Television Awards due to Covid restrictions will be able to appear in hologram form instead, it has been announced.

The technology means actors and TV personalities will be able to enjoy a reunion of sorts on the red carpet with their co-stars who are able to attend in person.

While fans won’t be able to gather outside the red carpet this year, they can sign up for the chance to get the hologram treatment themselves.

They will be able to choose from a selection of digital red carpet outfits before being introduced to their celebrity of choice by presenters Vick Hope and Stacey Dooley.

The Bafta TV awards ceremony takes place on 6 June.

Among the nominees is Steve McQueen, who is up for a Best Director award for his five-part Small Axe series, plus actors John Boyega, Letitia Wright and Shaun Parks.

Netflix’s The Crown has 10 nominations, while Michaela Coel’s acclaimed BBC drama I May Destroy You is up for eight.

The BBC’s adaptation of Sally Rooney’s novel Normal People has seven nominations.

Perhaps a more surprising nomination is Nigella Lawson, whose deliberate mispronunciation of the word microwave as “mee-cro-wah-vay” on Cook Eat Repeat got her a nod for Virgin Media’s Must-See Moment Award.

Other TV moments nominated include Diversity’s Black Lives Matter-inspired routine on Britain’s Got Talent, Lady Whistledown’s reveal in Netflix’s Bridgerton, Chantelle Atkins’s death in EastEnders, and Luke Skywalker’s appearance in The Mandalorian.

Additional reporting by Press Association