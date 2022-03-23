Bafta has announced the six nominees in the running for the Must-See Moment award, ahead of the full TV nominations list later today (23 March).

The award, sponsored by Virgin Media, is the only Bafta TV award voted for by the public, and celebrates a number of the buzziest incidents from the past 12 months of TV.

According to Bafta, the nominees were selected based on several factors: audience viewing figures, social media discussion and desk-based research.

One of the six nominations goes to the moment in I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here when presenters Ant and Dec lampooned UK prime minister Boris Johnson.

Another nominee is the hit Netflix thriller Squid Game: specifically the early scene in which the desperate contestants play the deadly game of “Red Light, Green Light”.

Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice’s dance to “Symphony” by Clean Bandit on Strictly Come Dancing also made the list of nominees, as did the moment an emotional Adele was surprised by her former schoolteacher on the ITV special An Audience with Adele.

Another nomination is awarded to the moment in Russell T Davies’ Channel 4 drama It’s a Sin, when Callum Scott Howells is diagnosed with Aids.

‘Squid Game’ featured among the nominees for this year’s prize (Netflix)

Bimini’s viral performance in RuPaul’s Drag Race UK of the track “UK Hun?” has also been nominated.

Members of the public are able to vote for their favourite TV moment of the year here.

The winner will be announced at the Bafta Television Award ceremony on 8 May.