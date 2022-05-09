It’s a Sin may have had the most nominations at the 2022 Bafta TV Awards on Sunday night (8 May), but its cast and creators went home empty-handed.

Russell T Davies’s Channel 4 drama, set against the backdrop of the 1980s Aids crisis, was nominated in five categories: Best Miniseries, Leading Actor (Olly Alexander), Leading Actress (Lydia West), Supporting actor (Callum Scott Howells, David Carlyle, Omari Douglas) and Must-See Moment (Colin’s devastating AIDS diagnosis).

Fans of the show were shocked that it didn’t win any prizes – although the series did take home two trophies at the Bafta Craft Awards this year, for Best Editor and Director.

“It is ASTOUNDING that they won nothing at the BAFTA TV Awards tonight. I am speechless,” wrote TV journalist Scott Bryan.

“One of the most necessary, powerful, life-affirming dramas in recent years, shining a light on LGBTQ+ history and receiving viewer and critical acclaim. And yet no awards tonight.

“It’s a Sin will be a drama that I’ll remember for the rest of my life. Know I’m far from the only one.”

Writer-director James Moran tweeted: “Congrats to all the Bafta winners. Gutted for It’s a Sin, thought it was going to clean up, but nothing. Such is the way of voted awards, though, sometimes this happens. What a shame. There hasn’t been a *day* since that I haven’t thought about that show. Life changing.”

Another fan wrote: “I have never ever felt the way about a drama the way I did watching It’s a Sin. I don’t really cry at anything. I broke down in tears. In front of my parents. Something I typically find mortifying. I didn’t stop thinking about that last episode for months. Deserved more.”

See more reactions below.

(Twitter)

(Twitter)

(Twitter)

(Twitter)

The biggest winners at the ceremony, presented by Richard Ayoade, were prison series Time, carer drama Help and presenter Big Zuu. See the full list of winners here.