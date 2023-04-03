Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Paul Hollywood was unable to stomach Lucy Beaumont’s “bizarre” showstopper on The Great Celebrity Bake Off.

The comedian was one of the contestants on the Stand Up To Cancer charity edition of Bake Off on Sunday (2 April), where she appeared alongside Tom Daley, Adele Roberts and David Morissey.

In the final round, Beaumont presented the judges with a showstopper inspired by a carvery Sunday lunch.

“If we asked you for your worst nightmare, then I’d think you’d win,” Prue Leith joked, as Beaumont asked them not to judge her final task.

Hollywood took a bite, but immediately spat the cake back out, telling her: “I wouldn’t say it’s inedible, but it’s on the way. I’ve never had a cake like it. It’s bizarre.”

He later told Leith that Beaumont’s creation was “certainly one of the worst cakes we’ve ever seen in the tent”.

Morrissey was in the end named Star Baker, but only after host Noel Fielding joked: “The winner of star baker is Lucy! No, of course it isn’t.”

Beaumont’s fellow contestant Roberts was undergoing chemotherapy while filming The Great Celebrity Bake Off and admitted that she struggled to remember what happened during production.

Beaumont’s cake creation (Channel 4)

Replying to a tweet from a fan who had called her “a warrior and a true inspiration” after watching her on the show, Roberts posted: “Thank you so much. I was actually on chemo in the tent. I was overheating most of the time. I had an ice machine to keep me cool.

“I also can’t remember most of this. I know I had an amazing day… but watching it back now is so special.”

Roberts was diagnosed with stage two bowel cancer in October 2021. She received the all clear from doctors in June last year.

The Great Celebrity Bake Off continues Sunday 9 April at 7.40pm on Channel 4.