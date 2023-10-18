Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Great British Bake Off contestants faced sweltering conditions inside the tent during Wednesday (18 October) night’s episode.

As always seems to be the case, the bakers took on Chocolate Week during heatwave temperatures – the series is filmed in Berkshire during the height of summer.

Rowan excelled in the Signature challenge, which tasked bakers with putting their own spin on a chocolate torte.

However, during the Technical, which saw contestants attempt to create eight cheesecakes complete with a blackcurrant compote and white chocolate topping, Tasha fell ill.

The 27-year-old, who is the series’ first-ever deaf contestant, is heard saying “It’s so hot, I think I need some air” before dropping to the floor.

A medic then comes over and tells Tasha to breathe slowly before escorting her out of the tent.

She was then comforted outside by host Alison Hammond as it was confirmed that she would have to withdraw from that episode.

The official Bake Off Twitter/X account shared: “Health first. Always. We can confirm that Tasha has had to withdraw from Chocolate Week on Bake Off for medical reasons and will return in next week’s show. We can’t wait to see her back in the Tent and feeling much better.”

A participation officer from Bristol, Tasha is joined on the show by Daryl, her sign language interpreter.

As a result of Tasha leaving, judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith announced their decision to suspend eliminations until next week; however, two bakers will be sent home in that episode.

On X, fans complained about the decision to hold Chocolate Week during high temperatures.

“You’ve got to give it to the #GBBO producers for always managing to schedule chocolate week during the hottest week of the year. 10/10 they never miss,” one fan wrote.

“After years of heat in the tent maybe the daft producers could invest in aircon?” another posited.

“Isn’t it just uncanny how filming chocolate week in #GBBO always coincides with the hottest day of the year? In a tent,” a third wrote. “Disaster by design. I love this show, but I wish they wouldn’t do this. Better to see what the bakers can do in normal conditions.”

Meanwhile, Hammond, who replaced Matt Lucas as presenter this year, was praised for supporting Tasha.

“Alison is a good egg,” one person wrote. “As a migraine sufferer, I feel very sorry for Tasha!”

“Aww, poor Tasha. Love how caring Alison is,” said another.

Bake Off arrived on Channel 4 a day late this week due to Tuesday night’s 2024 Euro qualifier match between England and Italy, which England won 3-1.

The baking show returns to its Tuesday, 8pm slot next week.