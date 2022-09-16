Jump to content

‘Please don’t follow me’: Bake Off contestant shares disturbing anecdote about being followed home

Baker alluded to ‘inappropriate and scary’ incident on social media

Louis Chilton
Friday 16 September 2022 10:14
Great British Bake Off 2022: Meet the new contestants

The Great British Bake Off contestant Michael Chakraverty has shared an unnerving anecdotein which he claimed he was followed home after being recognised.

The baker appeared on the hit Channel 4 reality series back in 2019, eventually finishing in sixth place.

With the TV series having returned to the airwaves this week, Chakraverty took the oppurtunity to implore fans not to act “inappropriately” after seeing him in public.

”So i’m really thrilled if you love Bake Off and absolutely say hello if you’d like, but please don’t follow me from the Tube to my home,” he wrote on Twitter.

“It’s really inappropriate and scary.”

In the replies underneath, fans shared their support for Chakraverty.

“Oh cripes! Are you OK?” wrote actor Nicola Foxfield. “Some people don’t seem to collate celebrity figures with being real people and seem to think the normal rules don’t apply.”

“That’s awful. Sorry to hear that you went through that. Hope you’re ok,” another person wrote.

“That’s terrifying! Hope you’re okay!” commented someone else.

You can read The Independent’s review of the latest episode of The Great British Bake Off here.

The series can be watched every Tuesday at 8pm on Channel 4, with episodes being made available to stream on All 4 after airing.

