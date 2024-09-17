Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now In my reporting on women's reproductive rights, I've witnessed the critical role that independent journalism plays in protecting freedoms and informing the public.



It has been announced that the classic children’s TV show Balamory will be returning to TV screens in 2026, 15 years after the series originally finished on CBeebies.

The highly popular show, set in Tobermory, Scotland, about a nursery school and its teacher Miss Hoolie (Julie Wilson Nimmo) ran from 2001 until 2008. Other popular characters included Edie McCredie, Archie, PC Plum and Penny Pocket.

The BBC has commissioned two new series of the show, with some of the original characters expected to return for the revamp.

In a press release, Kate Morton, the head of commissioning 0-6 for BBC Children’s and Education, said: “A whole new generation will discover and enjoy Balamory as we bring families together with this new update for CBeebies.

“It will be a real treat for parents who grew up with the show to now introduce their little ones to the brightly coloured world getting to know a host of old and new characters together.”

BBC Children’s and Education said the new programmes would be filmed in Scotland, either in Tobermory, the original filming location of Balamory, or a location such as Rothesay on the Isle of Bute.

The original cast included actor and comedian Miles Jupp as Archie the inventor, Andrew Agnew as Pc Plum, and Kim Tserkezie as Penny Pocket.

The programme became famous for its catchy theme tune, which began with the line: “What’s the story in Balamory, wouldn’t you like to know?”

In 2022 the BBC celebrated 20 years of Balamory by uploading episodes of the programme to BBC iPlayer.

The two new series will consist of 10 episodes each, and further information and cast details will be announced in due course.

In 2022, Nimmo and Juliet Cadzow, who played Edie McCredie, spoke about their hopes for a reunion.

“It’s weird when you think about it, because different bands get back together, and I was saying the other day, we were kind of like a band, our gang could get back together,” Nimmo told BBC Radio WM.

“You see The Rolling Stones doing it, so you think, why not?” she continued, before asking Cadzow: “I’d be up for it. Would you Juliet?”

“Definitely, absolutely, I could slide down that pole again, no bother!” said Cadzow, referencing the famous fireman’s pole inside Edie McCredie’s home.

open image in gallery The Isle of Mull capital inspired the colourful houses of Balamory ( Getty Images )

The pair described their experience filming Balamory as “such a lovely time for us all”

“It was very magical and I was so proud to have been a part of something so special,” Cadzow said.

Additional reporting by PA.