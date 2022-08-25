Barbie Ferreira says a ‘teary-eyed goodbye’ as she quits Euphoria after two seasons

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Barbie Ferreira has announced that she’s saying a “teary-eyed goodbye” to Euphoria after two seasons.

Ferreira has been a part of the hit teen drama since its debut in 2019, playing the character of student Kat Hernandez.

The first season of the programme saw Kat engage in online sex work as well as navigating her first romantic relationship.

In the second run of episodes, which concluded in February, Kat played more of a supporting role in the dramas surrounding her peers.

On Wednesday (24 August), Ferreira posted a fan art drawing of Kat by co-star Hunter Schafer, along with a message announcing her apparent departure from the show.

“After four years of getting to embody the most special and enigmatic character Kat, I’m having to say a very teary-eyed goodbye,” the message began.

“I hope many of you could see yourself in her like I did and that she brought you joy to see her journey into the character she is today. I put all my care and love into her and I hope you guys could feel it. Love you Katherine Hernandez.”

Barbie Ferreira says goodbye to Euphoria (Instagram / Barbie Ferreira)

The Independent has reached out to representatives for Ferreira for comment.