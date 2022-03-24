Euphoria star Barbie Ferreira has said that there’s “so much more” to her character Kat Hernandez than was shown in season two.

The actor and model stars in HBO’s teen drama as a high school student who begins working online as a dominatrix in season one.

However, when season two began, fans complained that Kat had completely changed and was acting erratically and out of character, including lying to her boyfriend about having a “terminal brain disorder” and saying that she never trusted close friend Cassie (Sydney Sweeney).

Reports also emerged online claiming that Ferreira had fallen out with show creator Sam Levinson and had stormed off set following a disagreement about Kat’s storyline.

In a new interview with the Evening Standard, Ferreira said that she’d had a “very clear vision” for Kat when she’d first read the script, but that she hoped fans wouldn’t be as “disappointed” in the future.

“I think there’s so much more to Kat’s story and we’re just now skimming the top of it,” she said. “I love the show, I love my character, but I also can do other things.

“Hopefully, there’s more complex characters in my future and Kat’s storyline is not disappointing for anybody next season.”

Ferreira has previously said that a lot of the rumours about tensions on the set of Euphoria are “untrue”.

Euphoria was renewed for a third season in February, following an explosive season two finale.