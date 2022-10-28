Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself creator explains ‘horrifying’ gore in new Netflix teen series

‘I did have a mild panic,’ said writer Joe Barton

Louis Chilton
Friday 28 October 2022 19:20
Comments
Netflix announces all the horror movies streaming for Halloween 2022

The creator of The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself has spoken out about the extreme violence and gore in the new Netflix series.

Released on Netflix on Friday (28 October), the eight-part YA series has been well received by critics and viewers alike.

However, several reviews have made reference to the “horrifying”violence depicted in the show, which follows a teenage boy caught in the middle of a war between witches.

Based on Sally Green’s novel Half Bad, the show was adapted for the screen by writer Joe Barton.

Speaking to Radio Times, Barton discussed his reaction to the extreme violence in the series.

Recommended

“I remember getting into the edit room on this and just suddenly being, like, ‘Oh s***, it’s really violent!’ I did have, like, a mild panic... like, was the audience for it?

“I think sometimes, especially when you do things for film, you do have to water them down because the money is bigger, and there’s the distribution... it’s just a stricter thing,” Barton says. “But as soon as you’re in the TV world, I think you can push at those those edges.

“People sort of assume a YA thing has to be slightly sanitised, but I don’t think that’s true. I think an audience is there for a tougher story. Well, we’ll find out!”

‘The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself’ is out now on Netflix

(Netflix)

The show’s star, Jay Lycurgo, also defended the decision to include violent content in a series aimed at a teen or young adult audience.

Recommended

“Teenagers these days see a lot of things. And as gory as it can be, it’s also really fun and romantic. There’s a beautiful love story in it,” he said.

The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself is available to stream on Netflix now.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in