A Batman and Catwoman oral sex scene has been removed from a future DC project as the comic publishers claimed “heroes don’t do that”.

The fandom has been rocked by the news that DC Comics asked the makers of the animated series Harley Quinn to delete a moment that would have shown Batman performing oral sex on Catwoman.

Co-creator Justin Halpern told Variety: “In this third season of Harley [Quinn], we had a moment where Batman was going down on Catwoman. And DC was like, ‘You can’t do that. You absolutely cannot do that.’ They’re like, ‘Heroes don’t do that.’”

He added: “They were like, ‘It’s that we sell consumer toys for heroes. It’s hard to sell a toy if Batman is also going down on someone.’”

The news has been met with consternation from DC fans and Harley Quinn viewers, with many questioning how Batman can get away with killing people in the live-action films.

Harley Quinn is available to stream in the US on HBO Max.

Batman and Catwoman share a kiss in the comics (DC Comics)

The Independent has contacted DC Comics for comment.