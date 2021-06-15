Batman fans are calling DC “hypocrites” for its reasoning for cutting an oral sex scene involving the character from a future project.

This week, it was claimed by TV producer Justin Halpern that DC Comics had ordered the sequence to be removed from the forthcoming third season of adult animated series Harley Quinn.

The scene in question would have occurred between Batman and Catwoman.

“In this third season of Harley [Quinn], we had a moment where Batman was going down on Catwoman,” Halpern told Variety. “And DC was like, ‘You can’t do that. You absolutely cannot do that.’ They’re like, ‘Heroes don’t do that.’”

He continued: “They were like, ‘It’s that we sell consumer toys for heroes. It’s hard to sell a toy if Batman is also going down on someone.’”

As news of Halpern’s comments broke, DC fans have highlighted the hypocrisy surrounding DC’s claim that “heroes don’t do that” when, in some projects the character has previously featured in, he has been shown to seriously injure people.

Fellow DC character Superman has also been shown to kill someone, with both causing devastating destruction in DCEU film Batman v Superman.

It’s also been noted that DC still expects to sell toys of their villains despite them performing horrific acts in films, TV shows and comic books.

Anne Hathaway as Catwoman in ‘The Dark Knight Rises’ (AP)

“What the hell is going on with DC. I call them a bunch of hypocrites,” one person commented, with another adding: “There’s so much R Rated Batman stuff where he brutally murders and tortures people. But God perform a fairly vanilla sex act on a character whose entire design has been shaped by BDSM aesthetic.”

Find a selection of more frustrated and confused responses below.

The Independent has contacted DC Comics for comment.