HBO Max is developing a spin-off series about The Penguin from The Batman.

The unnamed series, which is in the early stages of development, is described as a “Scarface-like” series about the rise of the Penguin character.

According to Variety, actor Colin Farrell, who will play the character of the infamous supervillain in The Batman, has been approached to star in the spinoff series.

Even though there’s no confirmed deal in place, some sources revealed to the outlet that Agents of SHIELD writer Lauren LeFranc will write the script of the project.

Furthermore, the series is being produced by The Batman’s Dylan Clark and Matt Reeves and will dive deep into Penguin (aka Oswald Cobblepot) and his rise to power in the Gotham criminal underworld.

The character has also previously been played by actors like Danny DeVito in Batman Returns and Robin Lord Taylor in Gotham.

This isn’t the only DC show HBO Max has in the works. The streaming service is also working on Suicide Squad spinoff Peacemaker, a Green Lantern series, and a Justice League Dark series.

Earlier this year, Farrell revealed that he will only feature in the forthcoming DC Comics adaptation The Batman for “five or six scenes”.

Speaking on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Farrell said: “I’m only in it for five or six scenes, so I can’t wait to see the film because it won’t be ruined by my presence”.

The Batman is set to arrive in cinemas on 4 March 2022.