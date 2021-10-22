Batwoman actor Camrus Johnson has claimed his former co-star Ruby Rose was “fired” from the series and accused them of spreading “a lot of lies”.

Earlier this week, Rose accused their Batwoman co-star Dougray Scott and executive Peter Roth of “abusive” behaviour on set.

Warner Bros denied all allegations in a strongly worded statement, confirming that Rose was fired from Batwoman.

The company, however, claims the decision was made after they received “complaints about [her] workplace behaviour”, which were “handled privately out of respect for all concerned”.

The media conglomerate accused the former star of spreading “revisionist history”.

In a Twitter post shared yesterday (21 October), Johnson – who plays Batwing in the superhero series – said: “Batfam ya know I couldn’t go the whole day without saying something!

“I love y’all, don’t think I haven’t seen all the love today. But yea fam, she was fired.”

Johnson then appeared to corroborate Warner Bros’ claims that Rose was fired due to “multiple complaints” over her on-set behaviour.

The actor continued: “And it is VERY hard to be fired when you’re the lead. Imagine what u have to do for that 2 happen.”

Rose announced their departure from the series in May 2020, leaving the title role as Kate Kane aka Batwoman. Reasons for their exit were not made clear at the time, although the actor did sustain an injury and suffered two slipped discs.

In a statement released at the time of their exit, Rose said they “have the most utmost respect for the cast, crew and everyone involved in the show”.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

(Getty Images)

In a follow-up tweet yesterday (21 October), Johnson acknowledged the confusion surrounding the scenario “since it was claimed [Rose] ‘walked away’ last year” and “even moreso [given] that a lot of lies were spread today”.

He added: “Just know we have a lot of great souls working on this show and none of this changes that. From the top to the bottom.”

Season three of Batwoman saw Rose’s role recast. British actor Wallis Day has stepped in to play an “altered version” of Kate Kane.

In a lengthy Instagram post shared earlier this week, Rose accused executive Peter Roth – the former head of TV at Warner Bros – of inappropriate behaviour, claiming that he asked women to steam his pants while he was wearing them.

The Orange is the New Black star also alleged that her co-star Scott “hurt a female stunt double”, “yelled like a little b*** at women” and “abused women”.

Scott “absolutely and completely” denied the claims by Rose, stating “they are entirely made up and never happened”.

Justice League star, Ray Fisher, who has previously accused Warner Bros over enabling Joss Whedon’s allegedly abusive on-set behaviour, tweeted support of Rose: “Good on Ruby Rose. Naming names isn’t easy, but it must be done.”

The Independent has contacted representatives of Rose for comment.