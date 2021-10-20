Warner Bros have hit back at Ruby Rose who earlier today accused co-star Dougray Scott and executive, Peter Roth, of “abusive” on-set behaviour.

In a strongly worded statement, Warner Bros confirm that Rose was fired from Batwoman but claim the decision was made after the company received “complaints about workplace behaviour” regarding the actor.

Warner Bros accuse Rose of spreading “revisionist history”.

The statement also says: “The truth is that Warner Bros. Television had decided not to exercise its option to engage Ruby for season two of Batwoman based on multiple complaints about workplace behaviour that were extensively reviewed and handled privately out of respect for all concerned.

Rose had earlier made claims that Roth engaged in inappropriate behaviour on set and that Dougray Scott abused a stunt woman.

On Instagram, Rose wrote: “I’m going to tell the whole world what really happened to me on that set. I will come for you so what happened to me never happens to another person again. And so I can finally take back my life and the truth. Shame on you.”

Rose also also elaborated on her allegations against Roth who is the former head of TV at Warner Bros: “Not sure if you left after getting promoted to the highest position because you just couldn’t stop making young women steam your pants, around your crotch while you were still wearing said pants or if you left after putting a private investigator on me who you fired as soon as the report didn’t fit your narrative.”

The Orange is the New Black star also made claims against co-star Scott: “Dougray hurt a female stunt double, he yelled like a little bitch at women and was a nightmare. He left when he wanted and arrived when he wanted. He abused women and, in turn, as a lead of a show I sent an email asking for a no yelling policy, they declined.”

Justice League star, Ray Fisher, who has previously accused Warner Bros over enabling Joss Whedon’s allegedly abusive on-set behaviour, tweeted support of Rose: “Good on Ruby Rose. Naming names isn’t easy, but it must be done.”

The Independent has contacted representatives of Rose for comment.