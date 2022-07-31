BBC Breakfast forced off air mid-episode after equipment ‘collapse’

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

BBC Breakfast was forced off air on Sunday morning (31 July) as the morning show suffered technical malfunctions behind the scenes.

While the poopular series is supposed to begin at 6am, Sunday’s instalment was taken off air partway through, and did not return in full until 7am.

The broadcast was replaced by The Travel Show, with presenters viewers that the reschedule was neccessary for “repairs”.

On social media, presenter Roger Johnson shed some light on what exactly had gone wrong in the studio.

“Running repairs to @BBCBreakfast computers … while you’re enjoying The Travel Show! Back online for 7am,” he wrote on Twitter.

A fan then jokingly asked whether he had spilled coffee on the equipment.

“In truth, the makeshift mini music stand, which holds the screen, collapsed!” Johnson revealed.

Co-host Sima Kotecha also addressed the chaotic circumstances, sharing a couple of photographs taken behind the scenes.

“Lovely to be back with @RogerJ_01 .. it’s been a while,” she wrote. “And thanks to these lads for their last minute DIY after laptop collapse – eek!”

BBC Breakfast airs daily from 6am on BBC One and BBC News.