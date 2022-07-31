Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

BBC Breakfast forced off air mid-episode after equipment ‘collapse’

Programme was replaced by ‘The Travel Show’

Louis Chilton
Sunday 31 July 2022 10:35
Comments
Kids runs around BBC Breakfast studio

BBC Breakfast was forced off air on Sunday morning (31 July) as the morning show suffered technical malfunctions behind the scenes.

While the poopular series is supposed to begin at 6am, Sunday’s instalment was taken off air partway through, and did not return in full until 7am.

The broadcast was replaced by The Travel Show, with presenters viewers that the reschedule was neccessary for “repairs”.

On social media, presenter Roger Johnson shed some light on what exactly had gone wrong in the studio.

“Running repairs to @BBCBreakfast computers … while you’re enjoying The Travel Show! Back online for 7am,” he wrote on Twitter.

Recommended

A fan then jokingly asked whether he had spilled coffee on the equipment.

“In truth, the makeshift mini music stand, which holds the screen, collapsed!” Johnson revealed.

Co-host Sima Kotecha also addressed the chaotic circumstances, sharing a couple of photographs taken behind the scenes.

“Lovely to be back with @RogerJ_01 .. it’s been a while,” she wrote. “And thanks to these lads for their last minute DIY after laptop collapse – eek!”

BBC Breakfast airs daily from 6am on BBC One and BBC News.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in