BBC Christmas TV schedule 2024: From Gavin & Stacey’s finale and Wallace & Gromit to JK Rowling’s Strike

The BBC has announced its 2024 Christmas schedule, and viewers are in for a festive treat over the holiday fortnight.

One of the biggest highlights on its way is the long-awaited conclusion to one of the nation’s favourite sitcoms, Gavin & Stacey: The Finale. Fans have been waiting nearly five years for Smithy’s (James Corden) response to Nessa (Ruth Jones) after she proposed to him in the last Christmas special. It will be followed by a documentary chronicling the show’s 17-year history.

Meanwhile, Wallace & Gromit’s new feature length drama, Vengeance Most Fowl, will see the characters return for the first time since A Matter of Loaf and Death in 2008. Comedian Peter Kay is due to make a special return in the sequel to the original Bafta-winning animation.

The Brockmans are back for The Outnumbered Christmas Special as parents Pete and Sue (Hugh Dennis and Claire Skinner) grapple with the challenges of having adult children (and grandchildren).

Ncuti Gatwa returns for Doctor Who with Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan guest-starring as Joy. JK Rowling’s detective series is back with Strike: The Ink Black Heart as Tom Burke and Holliday Grainger return to solve a series of mysteries.

The Split will air as a two-part sun-soaked special set in Spain, as Abi Morgan’s hit legal drama returns for its festive edition.

SAS Rogue Heroes is back for a second series, and Call the Midwife will air not one but two specials for Christmas. The shocking truth about Cindy is revealed as the Beale family are hit with an emotional wrecking ball in Eastenders, while over on Casualty there is no rest for the wicked as medics continue to save patients teetering between life and death.

Fans will get a first look at Ralf Little’s replacement, Don Gilet, as a new Detective Inspector makes his debut on Saint-Marie island in Death in Paradise.

open image in gallery ‘Gavin & Stacey’ will return for its final episode ( BBC/Toffee International Ltd./To )

The Strictly Christmas special will see the legendary ballroom transformed into a magical winter wonderland, with special guests including comedian Josh Widdicome and Drag Race star Tayce.

Rob Beckett, Louise Minchin, Joel Dommet and Ellie Taylor will compete in one of the toughest game shows on earth as they lace up their trainers for the first ever Gladiators Christmas special.

Despite a racism row earlier this year, and questions around whether it would air this Christmas, Mrs Brown’s Boys will return as usual for its double holiday slot. The Young Offenders Christmas special will also air on BBC One.

open image in gallery Ralf Little’s ‘Death in Paradise’ replacement, Don Gilet ( BBC )

Four celebrities will put their sewing skills to the test in The Great Christmas Sewing Bee, as comedian and singer Ian “H” Watkins, Eastenders actor Kellie Bright, Geordie Shore star Charlotte Crosby and comedian Fatiha El Ghorri take part in the competition.

Charlotte Moore, BBC’s Chief Content Officer says: “No one does Christmas quite like the BBC, and this year we have raised the bar even higher with a cracking line-up that will bring people together across the UK.

“I’m incredibly excited to be showcasing the finest British creativity and welcoming back some of the nation’s favourite characters in the last ever episode of Gavin & Stacey and the premiere of Wallace & Gromit’s new feature length adventure.

“Alongside a magical mix of new festive shows from the world of comedy, drama, entertainment and factual across the holiday season that viewers can rejoice in. Join us live or on iPlayer – there really is something for everyone!”