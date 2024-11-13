Outnumbered cast are all grown up in new BBC reunion photo

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The BBC has shared a first look at the cast of Outnumbered doing a sketch for Children in Need – and the show’s child stars are looking all grown up.

Hit sitcom Outnumbered originally ran for six series from 2007 until 2014, and followed the hectic Brockman family, led by Hugh Dennis and Claire Skinner as the parents. In 2016, the show returned for a Christmas special.

Tyger Drew-Honey, Daniel Roche and Ramona Marquez played the three troublesome siblings Jake, Ben and Karen. They were 11, seven and six years old when the show began, and now they are now all in their twenties.

Fans can tune into BBC One at 7pm on Friday 15 November to watch the Outnumbered segment of Children in Need, which will be presented by Ade Adepitan, Mel Giedroyc, Rochelle Humes, Vernon Kay, Chris Ramsey and Lenny Rush.

It will help raise funds for young people across the UK, and also includes a sneak peek at the Christmas special of Doctor Who.

The skit comes ahead of the Outnumbered Christmas special airing next month on BBC One.

In the new Christmas Day special, parents Pete and Sue struggle to adjust to their newly downsized home and cope with their three kids, who are now fully grown adults.

‘Outnumbered’ cast reunite for ‘Children in Need' ( BBC )

“In a moment of adversity, Sue and Pete gather all their offspring (including one grandchild) to try and celebrate a traditional family Christmas,” the BBC previously said in a statement.

“But fate, neighbours, hyenas and bus replacement services get in their way.”

Dennis said at the time: “I’m sure family life will prove to be just as chaotic as ever.

“Working on this wonderful BBC comedy doesn’t feel like work and is one of the greatest joys for us all.”

Dennis and Skinner got together after the sitcom last aired back in 2016, and this will be the first time the couple have worked together on the show since embarking on a romantic relationship off-screen.

At the National Television Awards in September, the cast told The Independent about some of their best memories working on set together as youngsters, including when Drew-Honey fell victim to an April Fool’s Day prank.