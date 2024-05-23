Outnumbered to return to BBC for first new episode in eight years

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

BBC comedy Outnumbered is set to return for a surprise Christmas special episode this winter.

The much loved sitcom about the Brockman family, starring Hugh Dennis as the father, Claire Skinner as the mother and their three children played by Tyger Drew-Honey, Daniel Roche and Ramona Marquez, ran from 2007 to 2014, with the last Christmas special airing in 2016.

Jon Petrie, director of comedy announced the semi-improvised series would return for the first time in eight years at the BBC Comedy Festival in Glasgow on Thursday (23 May).

According to Deadline, Dennis, Skinner, Tyger Drew-Honey, Roche and Marquez will all return for a new Christmas special episode.

The special will follow the Brockman family as Pete and Sue struggle to adjust to their newly downsized home and navigate parenting their children who are now fully grown adults.

“In a moment of adversity, Sue and Pete gather all their offspring (including one grandchild) to try and celebrate a traditional family Christmas,” the BBC said in a statement.

“But fate, neighbours, hyenas and bus replacement services get in their way.”

BBC comedy ‘Outnumbered’ is set to return for a surprise Christmas special episode this winter ( BBC )

Dennis revealed he couldn’t wait to reprise his role of Pete and act alongside the rest of the cast again in the upcoming Christmas special.

“Pete and Sue have downsized, the children are no longer children, but I’m sure family life will prove to be just as chaotic as ever,” he said.

Meanwhile, Skinner added: “I’m really looking forward to being reunited with my TV family.

“Working on this wonderful BBC comedy doesn’t feel like work and is one of the greatest joys for us all.”

Hugh Dennis, Claire Skinner, Tyger Drew-Honey, Daniel Roche and Ramona Marquez will all return for the surprise episode ( BBC/Hat Trick )

Outnumbered creator Andy Hamilton previously hinted in 2016 that the show would likely return for intermittent specials moving forward.

“Our plan is to pop in every couple of years and see how the family is getting on,” he told The Telegraph.

“You learn not to think too far ahead, but who knows? Many years down the line there’ll be an episode where Karen becomes a grandmother.”